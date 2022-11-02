The president of the Valencian PP, Carlos Mazón, has announced that the popular will support the fiscal reform presented by the Valencian Government (PSPV, Compromís and Podem). Mazón has pointed out that although he considers it “insufficient and testimonial”, the proposal will have the votes of the PP deputies. “We are going to support everything that is moving forward. We are constructive ”, he has alleged.

The tax reform presented by the regional government includes a reduction in the regional tranche of Personal Income Tax (Income Tax on Physical Persons).s) for the next year, with retroactive effect to January 1, 2022, which will benefit the average income and workers who earn up to 60,000 euros a year. In addition, it increases from 10% of the personal and family personal income tax minimum (the amounts deductible in the tax as a minimum amount of survival) up to 6,105 euros in general. For the next financial year, the tax burden will be increased on the highest incomes with IRPF and increases of 0.25% in Wealth Tax above one million euros and one point in Transfers, for the acquisition of homes of more than one million euros.

The leader of the popular Valencians has advanced his votes in favor of the decree that includes the tax measure of the Botànic, despite the fact that, as he has said, “in the best of cases they will mean a saving of 100 euros a year”, but has maintained that they will reiterate their proposal that reflects not only reductions in personal income tax but also in the Wealth tax, with a 100% discount, as well as the Inheritance and Gift Tax, which would disappear in 99% of cases. According to the PP, the reductions would not imply less financing for basic public services because their implementation would raise the collection for consumption and the increase in activity.

The PP’s support for tax reform will be limited to that measure. Carlos Mazón has assessed the budgets presented by the Valencian Generalitat and has described them as a “campaign budget”, “of electoral desperation”, “agonic”, “of shame and ridicule”, thus advancing his amendment to the entirety. “They are book pre-campaign budgets, which are not sustained and are a shame for the one that is falling”, he criticized, and placed special emphasis on the rise of “more than 3,000 euros a year” in the salaries of the high positions, including the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig. The head of the Consell has defended himself in this regard and has argued that the Valencian Government is “marked by austerity”. “We have adapted to what is going to be uploaded to the officials”, he has argued while describing as “cynical” that the criticism comes “from those who charge more than the president of the Generalitat”, referring to Mazón , who is president of the Alicante Provincial Council and has a higher salary than Puig himself.