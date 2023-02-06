In principle, the PP will offer its support to the reform promoted by the PSOE of the law ‘only yes is yes’ without further conditions than correcting the “botch” that has resulted in the reduction of sentences for more than 400 sexual offenders. “We are going to wait to contain the material content. We will be fundamentally attentive so that it is not a botched job and solves the big problem generated, ”the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, stressed this Monday at a press conference in Genoa.

The main opposition party does not make it a condition to sit down to negotiate with the Socialists, something that Ferraz does not see as necessary. «In what sectarian pit is Spanish politics anchored? How is it possible that the PSOE does not even agree to share with the PP the change in this measure? It is truly surprising”, Sémper made ugly, who accused the PSOE of being installed in a “game of politicians for politicians”.

The popular campaign spokesman denounced that what happened with this reform is a “vaudeville”, a “real shame” because the damage is “irreparable” as long as the law is not modified, while announcing the “partisan calculation” and that the Government seeks their well-being above that of “revictimized” women. “There is a lot of tactics, a lot of partisan calculation to see who is hiding, who benefits from the changes,” he said.

Even if the law is corrected and “the problems” are put an end to, Sémper assured that they will not stop “demanding political responsibilities”, such as the resignation of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. “I don’t know of another place where a minister or a government promotes a le with these consequences and nobody assumes responsibilities, nobody asks for forgiveness and nobody has the slightest gesture of humility,” he censured.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo himself confirmed at the end of a meeting held in Congress with the parliamentary groups that he would maintain his offer to approve the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law. “I always try to keep what I say,” he said when asked by journalists.