The Popular Party surrenders to Vox and will vote in favour of the repeal of the Law of Democratic Memory of the Balearic Islands. This is a measure that the PP accepted within the agreement of 110 measures that it signed with Vox to guarantee the investiture of the popular Marga Prohens as president of the regional government, but which was not included in its electoral programme. In fact, the law was passed with the support of the PP deputies for a large part of its articles. The parliamentary spokesperson for the popular party, Marga Durán, revealed this Monday that her party will finally vote to repeal it and has defended that the aspects that may be affected by its disappearance are included in the Balearic law on graves and in state regulations.

Durán recalled that Vox unilaterally broke the agreement on 110 legislative measures and reiterated that the PP is not subject to compliance with this agreement. However, he has announced that his party will vote in favour of the repeal of the Law of Democratic Memory because, he says, the state regulations and the Balearic mass grave law cover all the aspects that could be affected by the suppression of the autonomous law. In recent weeks, no member of the regional government or the party had revealed what the PP’s final position would be on this matter, given that it was a Vox initiative whose consideration had been approved with the votes in favour of the PP and the ultras in a plenary session last June, in which the president of the chamber, Gabriel Le Senne (Vox), ended up tearing off a photograph of several women murdered by Franco from the desk of the first vice president, the socialist Mercedes Garrido. Le Senne will have to testify next week in a Palma court as a suspect for an alleged hate crime.

The joint agreement between the PP and Vox, broken by the far-right party in all the autonomous communities, included the commitment of both parties to repeal the Law of Democratic Memory with the aim, as stipulated in the text, of avoiding “historical manipulation and the partisan use of victims”. The bill to repeal the law argues that “there has never been a consensual account of the Second Republic, the Civil War and Francoism” and maintains that “a past full of edges” requires “plural, dispassionate and generous” approaches. “A democratic and pluralist society cannot allow political power to establish closed, simplifying or Manichean accounts of such multifaceted events”, the text reads.

The far right claims in this document that the Law of Democratic Memory “does not pursue the values ​​of respect, freedom and tolerance” by decreeing, in its opinion, “the interference of the State in the sphere of the conscience of the Spanish people, shaping their individual memory, preventing freedom of opinion, limiting academic freedom and penalising the work of historians if it does not conform to the sectarian and self-interested interpretation of historical events made by certain political parties”. A text to which the PP will not present amendments and which still has no date to be debated. “We see increasingly clearly that the one who sets the main policies of this community is Vox from Madrid”, said the parliamentary spokesman for the PSIB-PSOE, Iago Negueruela, who has accused the PP of continuing to depend on Vox despite the continuous declarations of the popular officials in which they have insisted that the agreement is broken.