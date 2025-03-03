The Regulation of the Upper House will reform with the objective of creating a commission on the monitoring and control of public procurement

The PP will promote a new parliamentary commission in the Senate, which will deal with the Monitoring and control in public hiringwith which it will seek to prevent new cases such as Jessica Rodríguezfriend of former transport minister José Luis Ábalos, who recognized in the Supreme Court that he did not work but did charge two public companies.

The popular have announced that they will ask for the reform of the Senate Regulations to promote this parliamentary commission after «the latest news about the two public jobs with which Ábalos would have paid the services of a ‘Miss’ chosen by catalog. Something totally inadmissible and that cannot happen again, ”proclaims the PP in a statement, announcing the creation of this ordinary commission.

Parliamentary commissions are usually created at the beginning of the legislature and are usually linked to the ministerial branches, although research commissions and even commissions on issues such as the one announced by the PP can be created.

In addition to the creation of this commission, the PP will carry out an offensive in the upper house so that the government clarifies the use of public money in “sexual favors.” Among other measures, the popular will quote the minister again in the Senate Óscar Puente To explain Jessica’s hiring in a public company dependent on your ministry. They will also do the same with Luis PlanasMinister of Agriculture, and with the leaders of Ineco and Tragsatec who are pending to go to the Koldo Investigation Commission.









Likewise, the ‘popular’ will promote in this same reform of the Senate Regulations a General Commission of Local Entitieswith the same functions and competences that the General Commission of Autonomous Communities has.