The spokeswoman for the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Miriam Guardiola, stated, after the celebration of the PPRM Steering Committee chaired by President Fernando López Miras, that “we are going to promote alliances with the Spanish Levante, with the affected regions such as Alicante and Almería, to defend the Tajo Segura transfer».

Along the same lines, Guardiola lamented that “last week one of the biggest attacks by the PSOE on the Region was perpetrated, one of the biggest hacks that can be remembered against water in the entire history of our democracy” and, along these lines, stressed that “While President Fernando López Miras accompanied farmers to help them in the face of the storm crisis, miles away and in offices, one of the biggest attacks on water, agriculture and the countryside was being perpetrated.”

“The transfer plan is a death sentence, but the straw that broke the camel’s back has been the incendiary statements by the mayor of Toledo,” the spokeswoman denounced and, in addition, remarked that “it was a humiliation, an insult in the house of all Murcians and it was a real provocation».

The end of the Tajo Segura transfer “would mean sending more than 15,000 workers to unemployment, in addition to putting 150,000 direct jobs and more than 150,000 indirect jobs at risk”, to which he added that “it would also mean the elimination of at least 12,000 hectares of irrigation and a loss of 3,000 million euros of the Gross Domestic Product at the national level.

This shows that “the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia is a zero to the left for Pedro Sánchez and also that the President of the Government of Spain does not govern for all Spaniards, but only for his partners,” Guardiola said. Along these lines, the ‘popular’ highlighted that “for Sánchez, our land does not exist, he does not defend the transfer, he never has, and the socialists in the Region do not raise their voices against this injustice that affects all Murcia.”

For this reason, Guardiola called for unity “so that all the political parties can support the parliamentary offensive of the PPRM, which we have promoted in all the town councils and in the Regional Assembly, to stop this plan for the Tagus, because this infrastructure is all the citizens of the Region and is above any political color». “The Tajo Segura transfer is defended with facts and, from the PP, we will do everything in our power to defend the water, the transfer, our citizens and the Region of Murcia,” the spokeswoman concluded.