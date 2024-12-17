It puts Óscar López at the center of “all the equations” that affect the president
This week the Government has one eye on the corridors of the courts, where several of the protagonists of the trials will parade every day. scandals that affect the Executivethe president and everyone around him. Yesterday he was the commission agent and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#force #vote #Congress #scandals #plague #Government
Leave a Reply