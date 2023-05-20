The PP strives to ensure that the ‘Bildu case’ – the unexpected storm that has shaken the campaign for the inclusion of 44 exetarras on the lists of the Abertzale coalition from top to bottom – continues to be the ‘Sánchez case’ due to its pacts with the Basque independentistas and did not end up becoming an asset for the PSOE due to the disparity of criteria between Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Isabel Díaz Ayuso on account of the illegalization of those of Arnaldo Otegi. A proscription that is only required by the Madrid president and Vox, which the leadership of the popular has seen as unfeasible from the beginning with the demands posed by the Law of Parties in hand and which has already received a negative response from the Prosecutor’s Office. Genoa is convinced that the effective and winning strategy does not involve getting entangled in what is not possible, but rather influencing what they believe can reduce Pedro Sánchez’s electoral options: the denunciation of his pacts with the Otegi coalition .

Feijóo’s environment is very careful to widen the gap that Ayuso has reopened with his own positions, in this case on the illegalization of Bildu: he attributes the disparity of criteria to the final fight that she wages with Vox to win the absolute majority that caresses in the regional Assembly and maintains that the Madrid president has the right to send the message that she considers most appropriate “for her electorate.” “Feijóo and Ayuso are against Bildu”, they try to settle in Genoa, where they ironize that the left’s effort to highlight the differences unwittingly contributes to reinforcing the “moderate” profile of the leader of the popular. But what the leadership is focused on, in a day in which every member of the party assaulted by a microphone had to respond to the controversy with Ayuso, is to redirect the debate towards the “uncomfortable framework” in which the race has been installed towards the polls for the socialists on account of Bildu.

Without eating it or drinking it, the PP has found itself in this campaign with an unforeseen event – ​​the exetarras in the abertzales plates – that allows it to wave the flag against the pacts of a Sánchez who has turned the independentistas into “determinants in the country to which they abhor them”, as Feijóo claimed at a rally in Galicia. His team is convinced that hitting on this complaint – which brings together, he says, his own electorate, Vox and Ciudadanos and that stirs the “center-left” – carpet of thorns the path to 28-M for the socialists. Because it discourages “constitutionalist” voters and retracts those undecided from the PSOE who are thinking of maintaining or not the meaning of their vote.

The past and the victims



It was that message, the frontal criticism of the president not thinking of “breaking” with Bildu, the one that Feijóo championed while Ayuso did not give in on his thesis that the outlawing of the Otegi coalition should be promoted from the State. In an interview on RNE he did want to deny that he is engaging in “a fight” with his leader – “It is with Bildu” and “not for revenge but for justice,” he asserted – and, later, he warned against those who delve into the discrepancies in the PP to distract from “the tension and embarrassment” of the agreements with the independentistas. But he also reiterated what he thinks of Otegi and his people and made use of the polls to underline that he is not urging its ban because he needs to get votes from Vox.

Ayuso justified his position on a matter of values: he recalled that he joined the PP after learning first-hand about the threats suffered by María San Gil at the head of the party in the Basque Country; the same commitment for which he now closes the list for Bilbao, where he will attend an act today in full controversy. Controversy in which he abounded by replying to the reproaches for “trivializing” terrorism that Consuelo Ordóñez has launched at him, blaming them on “the problems” of the president of Covite with the PP. It so happens that Ordóñez is the sister of the popular councilor assassinated by ETA in 1995 while he was eating in a San Sebastián bar next to San Gil, then his secretary and who entered politics in rejection of the crime he had witnessed.