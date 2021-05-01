The PP will take the president of the CIS, José Félix Tezanos, to court. The leader of the popular, Pablo Casado, advanced this Saturday that his party will denounce the director of the demoscopic center after it became known that he continues to conduct polls before the 4-M, despite the fact that since Wednesday night they can no longer be published. “It is already good that we pay with our taxes the failed campaign of Pedro Sánchez and Ángel Gabilondo,” he said.

The conservatives have already denounced the public entity before the Electoral Board of Madrid. In their letter, they pointed out that the CIS would be in breach of the electoral law by continuing to conduct polls five days before the Madrid elections and, furthermore, without having been communicated to the parties as, they claim, is mandatory. “Not content with manipulation, with using public funds for propaganda, Ferraz makes use of the state media to campaign and also wants to do so with demoscopia,” Casado said.

According to the electoral law, in its article 69.8, the bodies dependent on the Administration –as is the case of the CIS– can carry out polls during the electoral period regarding the intention to vote. But, it also indicates that the results of these polls, when so requested, “must be made known to the political entities participating in the elections in the territorial scope of the survey within 48 hours of the request”, as already has made the PP.

From the public entity they assured that it is a “usual” work justified in scientific criteria. They insisted that the behavior of the undecided is being traced for a subsequent electoral study and denied that such data is being provided to the PSOE or Moncloa, as the popular suspects.