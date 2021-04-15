«We cannot allow that in the absence of our own projects, the new policy of the tripartite made up of PSOE, Cs and Podemos be that of paralyze projects and destroy what has already been built». In these terms, the ‘popular’ mayor José Guillén was demonstrating this Thursday, together with the rehabilitation works that are being undertaken in the Malecón garden and whose suspension requested the City Council by the Association of Neighbors of the Malecón and its Huerta. Precisely, the new councilor for Pedanías and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Urban Development, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, will hold a meeting this Thursday afternoon with this neighborhood group to address this issue, a meeting at which, according to the president of the Municipal Board from the Western District, the popular Diego Avilés, “the legitimate representatives of the neighbors have not been summoned.” “We consider that this circumstance constitutes an enormous lack of transparency and loyalty”, apostille.

One could well speak in relation to this controversy of a ‘lemon tree gate’, because the controversy over the modeling work in this green area focuses, fundamentally, on the installation of a large metallic children’s game 10 meters high, in the shape of this typical tree from the Murcian garden. This new structure is located in the area of ​​the botanical garden, «a historical enclave of Murcia linked to the BIC of the Paseo del Malecón and that, therefore, the giant lemon tree undoubtedly breaches the Murcia Region Cultural Heritage Law as it is a discordant element with great visual impact ”.

Both Guillén, promoter of the project from the Department that he occupied until less than a month ago, and Avilés, defended, on site, what has already been argued by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the Autonomous Community through the pages of THE TRUTH : “It is a project that has all the Culture permits, and with all the appropriate technical, landscaping and legal requirements, which does not imply, in addition, any alteration for the contemplation of the BIC”. Guillén also adds that the technicians have never seen a problem in relation to another of the neighborhood arguments: that the necessary foundations of the area for said installation could generate damage to the subsoil of the garden. A foundation that has also already been made. In fact, the installation of the game is already well advanced, rather than a suspension of the works, what is requested is a removal of the structure. “If it was urged, by the Autonomous Community, to change the location of a grandstand to be built next to the wall of the Paseo, but nothing was noted in relation to this specific action,” added Guillén.

Avilés also insisted that it is a project “with great social profitability”, designed for children and families, and that it has been demanded by neighbors – at least with regard to the installation of a large area of games – for many, many years. “Being at one end will also remove noise in the neighborhood and will force the location of the Moors and Christians Camp to be moved to another point, which was another neighborhood demand,” he adds, to conclude that it is an ambitious action, which since its presentation – advanced in the pages of THE TRUTH – and until now, it had not had any type of opposition. “It is striking that it has to be right now, precisely when this stoppage is demanded,” he says.

This circumstance and the “absence of technical impediments” led the “popular ones” to see certain “political motivations” in a possible suspension of the work, even in a certain “revenge”, as suggested by Guillén. In fact, the mayor and former political leader of Parks and Gardens fears that Other projects promoted by the Popular Party and that are still in the execution phase could also be paralyzed. It must be remembered that the reform of the Malecón garden is framed in the reform projects included in the macro-contract of Parks and Gardens, taken as a battle horse, during this term by the PSOE, understanding that in its adjudication and execution they had been produced certain irregularities.

For its part, the Huermur Conservation Association called the installation project of the controversial lemon tree as the “screened of the year in Murcia, inherited from the former mayor Ballesta”, also asking “that these actions be reviewed and canceled.” “It is assumed that the Malecón botanical garden itself is protected and cataloged in the Special Plan of the Historic Center of Murcia, and its file requires maintaining the general characteristics of the element,” argue from the conservation association. In fact, they consider that this enclave “has been shamelessly depleted in recent decades until it has been converted into a concreted party venue” and that the City Council must now “reforest this green area, and restore its patrimonial and natural character.”