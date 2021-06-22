The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, announced this Tuesday that his party is going to request “legitimation” to present an appeal to the Supreme Court against pardons for pro-independence prisoners, which will be approved by the Council of Ministers. To prevent the High Court from dismissing the appeal of the popular because they are not present as a popular accusation in the case, as Vox is, the formation needs to justify that it is a “harmed party.”

As explained by Casado in Onda Cero, the PP meets this requirement after last week it was learned that a judge had taken a statement from members of the Committee for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) who acknowledged that they planned to “attack” some politicians, including the Conservative leader. “We can say that we are the affected party,” he asserted.

The legal services of the popular have been working for weeks in the preparation of the appeal before the Supreme Court against the pardons that, predictably, will be published tomorrow in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Legitimate interest



The doctrine of the Supreme Court establishes that the political parties have no “legitimate interest” in the pardons and could prevent PP, Vox and Ciudadanos from resorting to them, as is their intention. The main debate is whether the formation of Santiago Abascal, who served as a popular accusation in the trial of the ‘procés’, could be considered as an interested party in the pardon. The deputy spokesperson in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​defends that she is the “only one” who can present the appeal. “If someone is legitimized, it is Vox because he is a person in the appeal against the cause of the procés,” he insisted on EsRadio.

The intention of the far-right party is to present a contentious-administrative appeal against the approval of the measure and a complaint for prevarication against all the ministers who sign the pardons. As Olona has pointed out, the resolution time for these types of appeals is usually on average “a year or a year and a half” hence, he insisted, “the importance of requesting the precautionary suspension” of the granting of pardons to the coup plotters imprisoned ».

Ciudadanos will also challenge the granting of pardons to the independence leaders imprisoned before the contentious-administrative jurisdiction. “We have had the misfortune to see our fundamental rights violated by these gentlemen and there is a ruling of the Constitutional Court that says so”, has recognized the leader of the liberals in the Parliament of Catalonia, Carles Carrizosa, who has insisted that his party has the “active standing” to go to the administrative litigation and ask for the granting of pardons to be reviewed.