The PP and Vox came out this Friday in a rush to denounce the “authoritarian drift” of the Executive and announced that they will take to the Constitutional Court the controversial legal reforms that allow Pedro Sánchez to speed up the appointments in the guarantee court and satisfy his pro-independence partners with the remodeling of the crime of embezzlement. “The government intensifies its attacks on institutions and the rule of law against the clock,” the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, censured on Twitter.

The head of the opposition denounced that the president of the Government is trying to take advantage of the last year of his mandate that remains for the present legislature to gain an advantage in the face of general elections that, in any case, the popular ones have already won in advance. “It is scary to think how far Sánchez can go – he asserted – at the end of the year in which anything goes.”

Feijóo warned that his party will appeal to the last consequences the intentions of the coalition government and its parliamentary partners, both in the Constitutional Court and before the authorities of the European Union. He also affirmed that as soon as he arrives at Moncloa he will repeal “all those measures that fail to protect the State” and will once again “classify sedition and any form of corruption as a crime.”

“It is marketing,” lamented, for her part, the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, who considers that, after “delivering the Penal Code to those on whom it depends and taking over the Constitutional Code from former ministers and senior officials,” Sánchez is ” capable of absolutely anything” for continuing at Moncloa.

Video.



Cuca Gamarra, number two of the PP, announces his party’s response to the amendments. /



PS



The popular ones have presented their own partial amendments aimed at “strengthening the rule of law”, as explained by Gamarra, in which they propose the classification of an illegal referendum and recover the crime of sedition as it is at the moment.

The institutional deputy secretary of the party, Esteban González Pons, also spoke about Sánchez’s latest legislative maneuver, who came to equate the case with the recent coup attempt in Peru. “I think Sánchez is going to appoint his two Constitutional magistrates by decree-law. In the same package they will go: elimination of sedition to the coup leaders, lowering the corrupt as well as the rapists, and assaulting the TC to put fellow magistrates. What were we saying about Peru?” he wrote on social networks.

Second censorship attempt



Santiago Abascal denounced “the assault on the institutions of the autocrat Sánchez”, which, he said, “is accelerating, with the support of his separatist partners.” “Amnesty for coup and corrupt and blow to article 159.3 CE to assault the TC with his accomplices,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Santiago Abascal, president of Vox. /



EFE



As announced by the president of Vox, his party will go to the Constitutional Court. It is a measure for which he has already bet during the last three years on numerous occasions. In the case of the state of alarm decreed due to the pandemic, the guarantee court has already agreed with those of Abascal.

In the political sphere, the leader of Vox announced that he will start talks to set a neutral candidate for a motion of no confidence and achieve an immediate call for elections. The numbers in seats in Congress not only fall short, but also the PP has so far shunned this parliamentary mechanism.

Video.



Arrimadas urges the motion of censure. /



PS



Ciudadanos also demands a motion of censure for very little success that it will bring. In fact, Inés Arrimadas and Santiago Abascal acknowledge having been in contact in recent weeks to present it. That neutral candidate that the Vox leader points to could be one of the fruits of the talks, which could serve as a lever to push the PP to present it. «Sánchez is giving a self-coup to Spanish democracy from power, from the Government of Spain. He is no longer a president of the Government, he is an apprentice dictator who we have to forcefully stop his feet democratically, “Arrimadas said this Friday to justify the need for censorship.