The senator of the Popular Party and ex-governor of La Unión, Francisco Bernabé, denounced yesterday that “the PSOE condemns that the regeneration of the bay of Portmán is not resumed, at least, until 2026.” The parliamentarian explained, after the publication of the new project, that, according to the deadlines announced by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, “the document will not see the light in less than two years, after which it will have to undergo a new environmental impact statement, which will delay the process for two or three more years ”.

Faced with this situation, the PP senator asks the central executive “what is going to happen with everything that has already been developed and with the infrastructures built in which millions of euros have been invested.”

Mar Menor and Transfer



Francisco Bernabé regretted that the arrival three years ago to power of the PSOE “led to the undated stoppage of these regeneration works, in another example of the permanent punishment that Pedro Sánchez submits to the Region of Murcia, as also occurs with the Mar Menor or with plans to close the Tajo-Segura Transfer ».

In this sense, the popular leader does not understand “how those who put themselves as a flag for environmental sustainability have thus abandoned the Bay of Portmán.”