The warnings of the Popular Party about the repeals of norms approved by the Executive that it will carry out if it wins the elections at the end of the year have been very numerous throughout the legislature: they range from the law of memory to that of euthanasia, going through the reform of pensions, the trans law, education or abortion. And this Monday Borja Sémper, spokesman for the Campaign and Open Society of the Popular Party, has stated that his party will explain to the Spaniards how they are going to carry out the repeals of the normative texts that it has in its sights. As a result of the controversy caused by the law of ‘only yes is yes’ whose reform was approved by the votes of the PP and the PSOE last week in the Congress of Deputies, Semper has cried for “sensity to return to the legislation Spanish”. “Not one nonsense of this government will remain standing,” he added. But to specify: «What we are not going to do is contribute to administrative bungling: when one says that he is going to repeal a law, you have to know what is left, you have to advance the alternative; We will say what and how we are going to repeal, “said Sémper. “Not one botch of sanchismo is going to remain standing when we govern,” he settled, leaving in the air the moment in which his formation will tell the detail of the regulatory reforms that he proposes, what they want to repeal, modify and how.

Specifically in relation to the ‘only yes is yes’ law, the Popular Party already considers it repealed with the reform approved last week in the Lower House, although it does not rule out any further reform of the text. In this sense, last week the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, had already attributed the success of having led the PSOE to what she described as a “repeal” of the norm or, at least, of the modifications that it printed in The criminal code. And the PP’s Institutional Deputy Secretary, Esteban González Pons, added that his party’s plans included a comprehensive reform of the Criminal Code after the Government, its different ministries, have made piecemeal changes and without an overall vision.

Against the housing law



In relation to the housing law, Sémper anticipated the vote against the popular group this week in the Congress of Deputies. And he left the door open to possible unconstitutional appeals that regional executives such as the one in Madrid chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso or the one in Andalusia led by Juanma Moreno have already put on the table due to the possibility of interfering in the powers of the autonomous communities. and, furthermore, for potentially calling property rights into question. Except for his vote against the rule, “all scenarios are open” in response to it, according to the popular spokesman.

Also in terms of housing, Sémper focused on the ‘squatting’: “I regret that Sánchez is a fantastic opportunity for the ‘squatters'”, launched the popular. And he referred to a compromise amendment to the new rule that he called “a bargain for squatters” and that, in his opinion, makes it difficult for homeowners to get their houses back. As a counterattack, he reiterated the measures that the popular leader in charge of the economy, Juan Bravo, already presented last week: quick eviction of the squatters, tougher penalties, a 24-hour hotline for the administration to act immediately and police units specialized in squatting.

Sémper also pointed out that in his party they differentiate between the “cheeky squatter” and “people who are having a hard time who need help from everyone”, in reference to non-payment of rents or mortgage debts caused by the economic crisis.

Drought and Doñana



The other issue that currently confronts the Government with the main opposition party is the management of water and Doñana. In this sense, Sémper explained that Spain needs a State pact for water and outlined some initiatives promoted by the PP: execution of pending hydraulic works, increase in CAP advances, aid to farmers most affected by the war in Ukraine, mobilization of European funds to modernize irrigation or take advantage of the presidency of the European Union that begins on July 1 to activate policies against drought at the community level.

In particular, with regard to Doñana, the popular leader appropriated the motto “do not touch” and defended that its protection is compatible with the economic activity of those who are working there and that he trusts that the Andalusian government law is in accordance with the community criteria , which will not be pronounced until the processing of the norm is finished.

Sémper also reproached the Government for the fact that throughout the legislature water has been off its agenda: «Five years later the president does not speak of anything else; he is not worried about the climate, but the electoral climate ». He accused him of improvisation and lack of respect, because neither the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, nor Vice President Teresa Ribera attended the last table of the drought.

Divert attention with Primo de Rivera



In addition to attributing electoralism to him with the water issue, Sémper criticized the Government for wanting to divert attention with the exhumation of José Antonio Primo de Rivera: «They moved Franco, today they move Primo de Rivera, but what they move are mortgages, the shopping cart, what moves is the price of life and the troubles of the Government ». “This government is obsessed with diverting attention from the problems that citizens have, which are the economy, the mortgage, the shopping basket and the problems of the government,” he added. He also stressed that the exhumation of the founder of the Falange is carried out at the request of the family, because it made the decision before the government itself: «Cry to heaven that with this it tries to cover up the problems that Spain has in the present and future and that they require a solvent and solid government,” he added.