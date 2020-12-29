The PP warns that it will not accept pardons from the Government to politicians imprisoned by the independence process, it warns that if they end up being granted, it will appeal them to the Supreme Court itself because it considers them “illegal” and advances that they could affect the paralyzed negotiation of the renewal of positions and of the Judicial Power. The PP trusts, for now, that the mandatory report of the Supreme Court stops this possible intention of the Executive. The vice president, Carmen Calvo, recalled yesterday that this competence corresponds to the Government regardless of what the technical reports entrusted to the Prosecutor’s Office and the court itself maintain.

The proximity of the campaign and the Catalan regional elections on February 14 has reactivated the debate on the option that the Government has to apply the pardons measure of grace to Catalan politicians who are in prison after being convicted by the Supreme Court for his participation in the independence process in Catalonia. The Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, already advanced on Sunday in The vanguard that this possibility could be a “positive gesture” and its processing into a “legal and moral obligation” to facilitate reconciliation with the conflict in force over Catalonia. That statement by the secretary of Organization of the PSOE and heavyweight of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez set off the alarms in the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox, who refuse to contemplate this measure, which they interpret as “another concession to the independentists and those who want to break Spain ”.

The firm position of the PP against the pardons was ratified again yesterday by sources of the national leadership around the leader, Pablo Casado. The same official sources recalled that Casado already announced on September 23, just when the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, announced the processing of pardons in Congress, that the PP would appeal that decision to justice if it were carried out . Vox did the same. Both formations then related that announcement by Campo with the ongoing negotiation of the general state budgets for 2021 and with the reform of the Penal Code to change and lower the penalties for the crimes of rebellion and sedition. The opposite positions of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos remain the same, for the same reasons, as the intention of the Executive to study these pardons to redirect the climate of political and judicial tension promoted since the last PP governments is increasingly evident.

The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, yesterday abounded in the debate, although in a less direct way than Minister Ábalos. Calvo tried, on the one hand, to normalize the process in the process of studying the pardons requested and, on the other hand, to downplay the fact that there may be technical reports, from the Prosecutor’s Office or other judicial bodies, that are against. Calvo thus pointed out that pardons are a “right that all men and women in this country have if they are serving a sentence” and that they are granted or denied “normally” both “depending on what the reports issue or contrary to the reports”. The vice president thus stressed that after asking those affected or their environment for pardons, then the Ministry of Justice has collected the positions in this regard from the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Lawyers’ Office and the very room of the Supreme Court that carried out the trial.

The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office issued its statement last week in a forceful and negative way, among other reasons because those involved have not clearly and publicly expressed any regrets about the crimes committed. The prosecutor’s report explained that pardons not justified for reasons of equity, justice and public utility can be annulled by the Supreme Court. The State Bar has not yet studied and therefore determined its position in this regard, according to government sources familiar with the process. The Supreme Court either, because it is waiting for all those previous documents.

The PP still clings to the fact that all these steps have not yet been completed to act and present an appeal. His head of Justice, Enrique López, who was also an interlocutor in the negotiations to renew the Judicial Power, spoke yesterday against giving these pardons without the support of the relevant reports and in the absence of repentance from those he described as “coup plotters.” For López that would be “shameless” on the part of the government, “an illegal act” and “it could be an authentic prevarication”. And he clinched that thesis by taking up an article by Francisco Tomás y Valiente, former president of the Constitutional Court, in EL PAÍS on the subject in which he theorizes that this measure of grace provided for in article 25 of the Constitution must be supported “in accordance with the law ”and“ with the express repentance of the offender-inmate ”.