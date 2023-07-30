The PP does not give up talking to anyone, not even with Junts “within the Constitution” for the inauguration of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The Deputy Secretary for Regional and Local Coordination of the Popular Party, Pedro Rollán, has opened the door this Saturday to also establish contacts with the Catalan independence party, although the chances that the nationalist formation led by Carles Puigdemont will support an investiture by Feijóo are remote. Rollán has put this possibility on the table one day after the popular ones added one more seat, which the PSOE lost, thanks to the scrutiny of the external vote for Madrid.

In this new scenario, the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, needs a vote in favor of Junts and not just his mere abstention to be sworn in, if he also has the support of Sumar, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV and BNG. The popular ones consider that this new balance of forces legitimizes Feijóo even more to be a candidate for the Presidency and diminishes Sánchez’s aspirations. “We are the party with the most votes and we work to fulfill the mandate of the polls,” Feijóo stressed on Twitter after confirming the increase in the number of deputies from his group, which finally stands at 137 seats.

Asked by EL PAÍS about Rollán’s words, sources from the PP leadership have specified that “there is nothing new” in this approach because his “veto is always and will be for Bildu” and, “with the others, the limit is the Constitution ”. “What will not be outside the Constitution is nothing that a Feijóo government could do,” the same sources say.

Faced with Rollán’s words, backed by leadership sources, popular leaders have censured this week that Sánchez sought the support of Junts and Puigdemont in the form of abstention for his hypothetical investiture. The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, pointed out on Wednesday that a government “does not negotiate” with whom it wants the breakup of Spain or with whom it is a fugitive from Justice; So that there could be another option for the investiture of Núñez Feijóo, the capital of Spain would stop being in Madrid to go to Waterloo, directed by a fugitive from Justice, ”she said, referring to Puigdemont, who fled in Belgium. If only Vox voted in favor of Feijóo, the PP would need the yes of Junts. In case of joining the Canarian Coalition, it would require the abstention of the latter.

For his part, the former president of the Generalitat and founder of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, went down this Saturday to the investiture negotiation arena and sent messages that, without saying so, seem to be addressed to the PSOE and ERC. In them he asks to focus a possible agreement on the resolution of the Catalan conflict and not on personal solutions and rejects pressure for a decision favorable to the Socialists. “Whoever believes that exerting pressure or directly practicing political blackmail will obtain some tactical benefit, the effort can be saved,” he warned on Twitter, later denouncing that he is continuously spied on and that false information has been published with personal attacks that put in question about his mental health or that they point out to his family that he has always moved away from the spotlight. “I already know what the goal of all that narrative engineering is: to let it go. And that, if possible, I appear before a Spanish judge and accept both his authority and his decision, ”he added, reports Camilo S. Baquero.

