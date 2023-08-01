The PP is not going to give away the Presidency of Congress and the third authority of the State to the PSOE on August 17, when the Parliament is constituted. The popular ones will then present their alternative candidacy to the socialist one because they want “maximum visibility” in that institution after their bitter victory by an insufficient margin on 23-J, knowing that in principle they do not have the votes to win that vote, even by the minimum . The PP thus intends to pave the way as much as possible for the PSOE and its partners, who would be for that vote and to control the Board of the Chamber the same as in the previous legislature plus JuntsxCAT and that would give clues about how the future session of investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

The vote to incarnate the Presidency of the Courts and Congress, on August 17, is simple in theory, because it requires an absolute majority in a first step or, failing that, a simple majority, but it is secret, and up to now not even the Neither the PP nor the PSOE have enough deputies to take it for granted. Now it seems unfeasible that the PP could obtain them at some point during those weeks, except for some unexpected departure from some nationalist formation that in theory is going to negotiate for the investiture of Sánchez and that wants to provide the PSOE with notice. or call attention. In the PSOE they do not work on that stage. The PP does not want to rule out anything. Its general secretary and spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, stressed this Monday that they will seek with their 137 seats and as the most “logical” thing to achieve “maximum visibility.” The PP will have an absolute majority and the Presidency of the Senate.

The PSOE only contemplates the option that the Presidency of Congress be for one of its deputies and in principle the most logical candidate is the Catalan socialist Meritxell Batet, who was already in the XIV legislature. It is not an option that is frowned upon in private either by many deputies from the PP and Vox and from other formations. The 15 deputies of the PSC, including Batet, already voted against the controversial investiture of Mariano Rajoy in 2016 in line with the criteria of Pedro Sánchez and against that of the federal leadership at that time. Batet has a very good relationship with Sánchez.

The vote of the Presidency of the Cortes is not, however, the most complex to decipher. The most enigmatic, and which lends itself to all kinds of pacts, betrayals and last-minute transactions, is the one that resolves en bloc the positions of the four vice presidents and those of the four secretaries, also in a ballot box. The political importance there is not so much in who is the first or fourth vice president or third secretary, but in how many positions of those eight, in two votes out of four, remain for each ideological block of parties. The precedents give for all kinds of conjectures. The important thing is to have a majority at the Table. In the previous legislature, the progressive bloc, from PSOE and Unidas Podemos, maintained five seats and the conservative, from PP and Vox, four. That is the deal that the PSOE now aspires to, with whoever its allies are, and the one that it seems that the PP will have to assume, but the result cannot be taken for granted in any way.

After the meeting of the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with that of Vox, Santiago Abascal, after 23-J, the latter seems willing to give him his votes for a failed investiture without asking for anything in return. Or almost nothing: Vox hopes that the PP will lend it some of its seats to be present at the new Congress Table that will be elected on the 17th. In the last legislature, the Vox deputy Ignacio Gil Lázaro agreed to the fourth vice presidency of Congress with the 52 seats of his group, while the PP gave votes to Ciudadanos, who finally stayed out of the table. Now, Vox’s 33 seats could be insufficient to guarantee him a seat on the Table if the PSOE agrees with other groups and the PP does not support him. In addition, the negotiations between PP and Vox to constitute the governments of Murcia and Aragón continue to be blocked; which explains why, despite the criticisms between the two parties over the electoral fiasco, pragmatism began to prevail.

In the session to form the Congress Table in December 2019, the PP and Vox did not reach an agreement, they were free to vote for their own candidates and that division of forces allowed PSOE and Unidas Podemos to take over six of the nine components of that organ. In the PP there are sources that defend that now they should try to repeat that scenario, without Vox, and stay with four positions, which would once again leave the ultra formation out. If PP and Vox finally cross over their votes to add support, the PSOE and Sumar would have to look for their usual allies (ERC, PNV and EH Bildu) plus Junts to maintain their current majority. These negotiations are in a very early phase, but socialist and PP sources admit that in reality the nationalist parties, with far fewer deputies than the large groups, are much more concerned about the distribution of positions in the Table than the commitments to investiture and for the entire legislature.

The votes used by each block to obtain the first vice presidencies or secretaries are already discounted for the following votes and for this reason it is necessary to calculate very exactly how many are spent and for what and with whom. It is high-voltage, far-reaching political mathematics. The control of the Congress Table then determines the work calendar of the Chamber, when issues and debates are accelerated or slowed down, which investigation commissions are created, and even the interpretation of the regulations and therefore the formation or not of parliamentary groups and their endowments. It is a bureaucratic, economic and administrative power, but one of the utmost relevance for the parties.



Formation of the Congress Table The election of the president, the four vice-presidents and the four secretaries is carried out by means of individual and secret ballots. The pacts between parties are fundamental to obtain the greatest number of positions. Results of the General Elections Absolute majority 176 seats Others (2023): ERC (7), Junts (7), EH Bildu (6), PNV (5), BNG (1), CC (1), UPN (1). Others (2019): ERC (13), JxCat (8), PNV (6), EH Bildu (5), CC-NC (2), CUP (2), NA+ (2), BNG (1), Teruel Exists (1), PRC (1) Voting to constitute the Board in 2019 In the first vote, the candidate who obtains an absolute majority (176) is elected. If there is no absolute majority, a new vote is taken and the candidate between the two with the most support in the first round is chosen. Candidate (2nd ballot) Meritxell Batet Ana Maria Pastor blank and null PSOE (120), UP (35), PNV (6), MP (3), CC (1), PRC (1) PP (89), Cs (10), NA+ (2), others (39) The most voted candidates are chosen. With 71 votes a place is secured, but it can be achieved with fewer votes. AR Gomez de Celis Ana Maria Pastor Mª Gloria Elizo Ignacio Gil blank and null PSOE (108) PP (89), Cs (10), NA+ (2) UP (35), PSOE (12), PM (3), others (27) Vox (52) The most voted candidates are chosen. Gerardo Pisarello Sofia Hernanz javier sanchez Adolfo Suarez Illana J. Mª Figaredo J. Mª Espejo-Saav. blank and null UP (35), PSOE (32) PSOE (67) PSOE (21), others (39) PP (56), NA+ (2) Vox (52) Cs (10), PP (33) In the second ballot, Pisarello (91 votes) prevailed over Hernanz (87). Source: Congress and own elaboration.

To elect the four vice-presidents, article 37 of the Regulations of Congress determines that each deputy must write the name of a candidate on the ballot. And that the four who receive the most support be designated. If there is a tie, successive votes will be called until the tie is broken. As a fifth of the 350 congressional deputies are 70, with 71 support a party would secure one of the positions, because there could not be another four with the same or better result. But you can get a vice presidency with fewer votes. In the X Legislature, after the 2011 elections won by the PP, two vice presidents were elected with fewer votes than the 52 Vox had up to now, which in this new legislature, the XV, have been reduced to 33.