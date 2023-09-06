Fernando López Miras will be sworn in as president of the Autonomous Community this Thursday thanks to the fact that he agreed to have a vice president and a Vox adviser in his next government. He thus appears included in the governance program signed yesterday by that party and the PP in the Assembly. But the differences shown by popular and conservatives when interpreting the most controversial points of said pact show that, from now until the end of the legislature, they will have to continually grease their relations so that the machinery of the next executive does not grip at the first of change for issues such as the protection of the Mar Menor, the maintenance of the so-called parental pin and the cuts in the aid received by employers and unions.

In the fourth point of the document, PP and Vox assure that «the recovery of the Mar Menor is a priority of the action of the regional government. We will continue to develop all the executive and legislative actions necessary for its protection, with the construction of new infrastructures that contribute to its conservation.” With the term “legislative actions” both parties leave a door open to modify the Mar Menor law during the new legislature, as requested by Vox, despite the fact that they do not expressly cite said norm in the document and the PP refuses to touch it.

The pact consists of thirty points that allude to common issues in the programs of both parties, as well as eight annexes that mark the mutual commitments to form the coalition government. One of them establishes that Vox will designate the next president of the Transparency Council, who will also have the powers of ombudsman for the Murcian people. Another limits the composition of the Governing Council throughout the legislature to a maximum of eleven members.

The Mar Menor is not the only matter that yesterday generated disparate interpretations from the signatories themselves, the spokesman for Grupo Popular, Joaquín Segado, and the vice-spokesman for Vox, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, who gave separate explanations. Point 25 establishes the modification of the Institutional Participation Law “to promote the method of competitive concurrence in the granting of subsidies, as opposed to the direct subsidy model, thus guaranteeing a more efficient use of public funds”. According to Alpañez, this is how direct aid to Croem and unions ends, just as his party has promoted in other regions where it already governs in coalition with the popular ones. And he said that these organizations will charge when they provide services to the Community in competition with other institutions. However, Segado avoided being blunt on this matter, he referred to the need for the Administration to be efficient in its spending, he stressed that they have the entire legislature to implement this measure and denied that this point could generate conflict between partners. He warned that the Cartagena Pact is a starting point to which they must now put fine print day by day.

PHN and Transfer



The document recognizes the primary sector as a priority and defends the approval of a National Hydrological Plan (PHN) and that it is “essential to maintain the Tajo-Segura Transfer with the exploitation rules agreed with the irrigators.”



The protection of families appears as another prominent issue: “We will resolutely support the birth rate.” They will implement measures that facilitate family and work conciliation through a comprehensive law. Likewise, they will promote initiatives “that will seek to eradicate violence against women, those suffered by children and the elderly.”

The pact leaves a loophole to modify the law that protects the salty lagoon if necessary, although the PP does not want to touch it

In terms of education, the coalition wants to progressively implement free education from 0 to 3 years and will establish an annual control to assess the reading and mathematical comprehension capacity of schoolchildren. According to Alpañez, “the parental pin will be launched, but limited to what the norm allows us.” The Community regulated the past legislature within its powers extracurricular activities. And Segado recalled that this term does not appear “anywhere.”

The pact includes a series of demands to the Government on security, trains and financing. The reduction of taxes, the promotion of business activity and the reinforcement of health are other priorities.

“We are not going to stop at a verb,” ​​says Alpañez about the first discrepancies between partners: “The PSOE would benefit”

Asked about the ambiguous readings they made of various points of the pact, the Vox parliamentary deputy spokesman said that “what we are not going to do is stop at a verb” and that “we cannot fall into the temptation of fighting among ourselves when we are absolutely in agreement agreement” because then “the great beneficiary would be the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez and Vélez”. Segado did not doubt that PP and Vox will form a “strong and stable government.”

López Miras explains his government program in the Assembly

The Cartagena Pact will allow the Regional Assembly to begin this Wednesday the eighteenth investiture debate in its history, and the second of this XI Legislature, after Fernando López Miras did not obtain the necessary votes to be elected president of the Autonomous Community in the first, held the past 6, 7 and 10 July. The session starts at eleven in the morning with the candidate’s speech to present his government program and ask for the confidence of the Chamber. Tomorrow the interventions of the spokespersons of the groups will take place, the reply of López Miras, the fixing of positions of the parties and the final intervention of the candidate, before the vote. López Miras will be elected by the vast absolute majority that now make up the 21 PP deputies and the nine from Vox.

Change of rules in funds for social partners

The PP and Vox government programmatic pact does not expressly include the suppression of subsidies to business organizations and unions, but it does include an express will to change the concession procedure so that it is guided by competitive bidding criteria in order to, theoretically, improve the efficiency of public spending.

Specifically, the text talks about modifying the Institutional Participation Law to promote the competitive bidding system instead of the current direct subsidy. Therefore, Croem and the unions will continue to receive these subsidies provided for in the norm that regulates social dialogue in the Region of Murcia. However, what remains to be seen is whether this change in criteria will affect in practice the amount of the subsidy received so far by the majority unions (UGT and CC OO), whose relations with Vox are being complicated in the autonomous communities where Abascal’s party governs.