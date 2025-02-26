The PP uses its roller in the Senate and imposes a commission on the Dana with Mazón and seven ministers but without consellers

The Popular Party has used its absolute majority in the Senate on Wednesday to veto all the appearances that the PSOE had raised for the newly open Research Commission of the DANA on October 29. The Socialists had requested that several positions of the Generalitat Valenciana go to the Upper House, including some consellers, as well as the former emergency console Salomé Prada – which was ceased the position – and even the journalist who ate with the president of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, the day of the tragedy, at the El Ventorro restaurant. But those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo have prevented all these people from coming to declare before the Senate.

The popular presented on Monday their work plan in which they contemplated calling the chief of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, as well as the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón (at their own request), and the former Vice President Third Teresa Ribera and several Ministers And that is the plan that the commission table has approved on Tuesday.

The PP has not summoned any other position of the Valencian government, despite having delegates the powers, but the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, or the former Valencian president Ximo Puig, among others. The popular have justified to mention Carlos Mazón that he requested to attend the investigation commissions that were created on the tragedy.

In addition to Sánchez, Ribera, Mazón, Bernabé and Puig, the PP has also called to appear at the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the head of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres; the spokesman, Pilar Alegría; the first vice president, María Jesús Montero, and the third vice president; Sara Aagesen. They have also summoned the Head of Climatology of the State Meteorology Agency in the Valencian Community, José Ángel Núñez, and the president of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation, Miguel Polo, as well as various experts, as the PP has advanced.

In the list of appearing parties are also the spokeswoman for Compromís in Congress, àgueda Micó, the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolón; The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and the Director General of Civil Protection, Virginia Barcones.