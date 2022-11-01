Constitutional Court building, in Madrid. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

The deputy secretary of the PP, Esteban González Pons, in charge of negotiating with the Government the renewal of the Judicial and Constitutional Power, asked the court of guarantees on Monday to rule on relevant resources against socialist laws pending for years. “I also tell the Constitutional Court, if you will excuse me, that they could already pass judgment on this Government law (the one that prohibits making appointments to a Judicial Branch with an expired mandate), because we have a Constitutional Court that when the political situation is conflictive decides not to meet to decide on important thorny issues has us in a situation of impasse inexplicable. There are important laws that have not been sentenced for years and years because the court does not want to get wet, maximum independence for the Constitutional Court, but a court that gets a little wet would also be desirable “, declared González Pons on Onda Cero.

The Constitutional Court has decided not to issue sentences on these laws (abortion, education and euthanasia, among others) until the renewal of the court, pending since July, is resolved.

González Pons’ request caused discomfort in the court on Monday, which interpreted it as an intolerable attempt at interference. Criticism of the PP deputy secretary’s statements came in similar terms and with the same intensity from the progressive group and from the majority conservative group.

The sources consulted from both sectors agreed in emphasizing that in their opinion the court has no reason to alter its strategy or its calendar in the organization of the deliberations. They added that the internal decision-making processes respond to a dynamic that must attend to the principle of independence of the Constitutional Court and also that of opportunity, a criterion by which pressure must be rejected or political conveniences must be met.

Both sectors of the court agree that nothing leads one to think that the president of the Constitutional Court, Pedro González-Trevijano, will now change his priorities as head of the court. They explained that it is up to the president to prepare the agenda for the plenary sessions, which have not included for a year —that is, since his inauguration— the most politically charged issues that are likely to provoke confrontations such as those registered with the debate of the sentence on the state of alarm in the face of the pandemic.

Conservatives and progressives agree that their desire is for a prompt renewal of the court. In both sectors, it is ruled out that the guarantee body is now going to initiate a sequence of rulings that annul or ratify the main laws of various socialist executives — euthanasia, abortion deadlines law, educational reform of the so-called Celáa law— all of them appealed by the PP.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The deputy secretary general of the PP, however, referred to the court of guarantees on Monday, stating that “the real problem of blocking renewals is not in the Constitutional Court, but the real problem is in Sánchez’s ambition.”

One of the magistrates consulted stated: “Now less than ever we have to modify our roadmap, because the last thing the court can do is appear as an ally of third-party strategies or allow it to appear that it receives partisan instructions.” The same source expressed its rejection that “now they criticize us because we have spent a year without bringing to the plenary session what they would like us to bring, when they have let four years go by without renewing the Judiciary.”

In court no one defends resolving the appeals against the law that prohibited the Council of the Judiciary from making appointments. The sources consulted assure that there is no draft of any sentence and that the rapporteurs —Juan Antonio Xiol and María Luisa Balaguer, both from the progressive sector— do not have the slightest intention of finishing them soon. Neither Xiol nor Balaguer have been urged by the president of the Constitutional Court to present their proposals, nor do they believe that he will ask them to do so.