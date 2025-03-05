The Secretary General of the PP of Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, said that Alberto González Amador “was not even a couple” of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, when she did a business of sale of a company without activity related to the Quirón Executive Fernando Camino and who will now investigate a judge of the Provincial Court of Madrid in a separate piece.

“It is a case that affects a private citizen about his own bus Europa Press.

In the separate piece open on Monday, two crimes will be investigated, one of unfair administration and another of corruption in business. Thus, it will be analyzed whether the acquisition of a company of Gloria Carrasco, wife on the way, for which González Amador’s consultant, Maxwell Cremona SL, paid 500,000 euros, was carried out for the favors that Amador owed to the way, according to the popular accusations of PSOE and more Madrid and the prosecutor.

Serrano has also loaded against the PSOE for the alleged corruption cases that surround him. “They are very interested in drawing to try to balance what is the greatest case of corruption we have at the time on the table,” he said.