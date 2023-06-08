The PP is trying to hide the transfer to Vox of a position at the table of the Valencian Parliament, which, surely, will be one of the first conditions for the far-right party to support the investiture of the popular Carlos Mazón as president of the Generalitat . In the first meeting of the round of contacts with the parties that obtained parliamentary representation in the last regional elections, the PP has proposed to the Socialists that all formations have a representative at the table. The five positions in this body of the Cortes depend, arithmetically, on the results obtained in the elections and, in this case, three would correspond to the PP and two to the PSOE. The proposal of the popular is that both give up a position in favor of the other two formations with representation, Vox and Compromís. In this way, the popular ones have wanted to dress these cessions as plurality, also trying to force the Socialists to share their positions with Compromís.

For the moment, the PSOE has not considered what it will do with its two seats at the table, but it does not seem willing for the PP to decide how to manage them and disguise them as “plurality” so as not to have to admit that one of them is handed over to the extreme right.

In the meeting between socialists and popular held this Thursday in the Valencian Parliament, the acting Minister of Finance, Arcadi España, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Rebeca Torró, and the vice-president of the autonomous parliament, María José Salvador, have participated. On behalf of the PP, the president of the popular and election winner, Carlos Mazón, his campaign manager, Miguel Barrachina, and his deputy secretary of Organization, Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca, attended.

At the meeting, the PP has also requested the PSPV to abstain from voting for Mazón as president of the Parliament by virtue of the 35 points of agreement that, according to Barrachina, the programs of both parties coincide. The PSPV has confirmed its refusal to abstain from his investiture, since it considers that the popular will end up forming a government with Vox given the “many similarities” they see between their electoral programs.

Spain has assured that it is the PP that “is obliged to form a government” and that “nobody would understand” that the Socialists abstained, for which reason it has demanded that Mazón say “as soon as possible” if he wants to share Consell with Vox. For their part, the ‘populares’ have lamented this “resounding no” and have insisted that their objective is to form a “stable, transversal” government and away from “block politics”.