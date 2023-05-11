Ballot by ballot, vote by vote. The PP experienced the hours following the 2019 municipal elections as an ordeal, being on the verge of being left out of the Barcelona City Council by obtaining 5.01% of the vote (the limit to enter is 5%). The polls awarded the act to the head of the list Josep Bou and the second councilor, Óscar Ramírez, for only 40. The official count in the Ciutat de la Justicia, in Barcelona, ​​increased the mattress to 62. That agonizing trickle of votes was a metaphor of the catastrophic results of the PP that now, taking advantage of the pull of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, hopes to leave behind to establish itself once again as the axis of the non-independence right and attract the votes of Ciudadanos and Vox.

After a decade in which it has been shaken by the procés, the PP hit bottom in Catalonia in those 2019 elections. It not only touched disaster in Barcelona: it disappeared in the vast majority of city councils in the metropolitan area and in the provincial capitals it remained reduced to the minimum expression. It was the same dynamic of the regional elections of 2017 and 2021 where he was left without his own group. With 3.1% of the votes, the PP only achieved 67 councilors -ERC, the winner, 3,107- and was seventh in force. In 2011, in her best times, just before the process, she was third, with 473.

Aware that part of the future electoral contest of the generals will be held in Catalonia, Feijóo has lavished himself in this autonomous community -he has been four times in April- and has modulated his speech to get closer to centrality. He does not speak of “linguistic apartheid” and has claimed, for example, the late José Piqué, as patrimony of the party – the former minister confronted José María Aznar several times. Feijóo has referred to “the historical nationality of Catalonia” challenging the most conservative sector of the PP by alleging that it was in this community where the Constitution was voted for by a majority over other parts of Spain.

The balance in 2019 was so “terrifying”, in the words of a leader, that the PP hopes to reverse the trend. His priority is Barcelona, ​​where he aspires to grow hand in hand with Dani Sirera, a historic figure, rescued by Feijóo, who brings together all possible ex-presidents: former party president, former deputy and former councilor. A friendly voice from the house to return the party to its origins. After the signing of Bou, there will be no more experiments: Sirera has opted for the political scientist and former deputy Juan Milian and the former councilor Àngels Esteller. Without holding back, he has made it clear that he will not do what Manuel Valls, the former French prime minister and short-lived mayor of Barcelona, ​​will do, and that he will not make Ada Colau mayor. Before, he has warned, he will vote for the mayor of the PSC or Junts.

Xavier García Albiol greets the audience after being appointed mayor of Badalona

Barcelona is the priority but the PP aspires to resurface on the metropolitan map. His main asset is the same since 2011: Xavier García Albiol. In 2020, he was removed from the position of mayor through a motion of no confidence promoted by the PSC for appearing in the Pandora papers. He left office predicting that he would win in 2023 and he was probably right. The polls and his rivals give him the winner. Another thing is if he will exceed the threshold of 14 councilors of the absolute majority so as not to be displaced by the left. Albiol presumes that voters of all colors vote for him and many of them are pro-independence – he did not collect signatures against the pardons – as was verified with the double ballot box of the municipal and European elections in 2019. Now he seeks to squeeze that path in the center historical to catch the 14 ediles.

In addition to the left-wing front, Albiol’s main threat is a trial for prevarication for authorizing some telephone masts. The disqualification is played. The party covers him without discussion: Feijóo appointed him coordinator of candidates and breached his statutes by not suspending him from militancy due to the trial. The point is that the paradigm of Badalona has not changed, nor has that of Castelldefels. There are two cases traced: the mayor Manu Reyes won in 2011, 2015 and 2019 but he only reached the position in the first term because the left dismounted him. Something that does not happen in Pontons, the small municipality of 1000 inhabitants in Penedès (Barcelona) where the PP has won six consecutive times. The three are his best asset and the PP gives all of them carte blanche to use whether or not they want the brand.

