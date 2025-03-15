The PP tries to convince everyone that Mazón does not exist

The PP believed to have the perfect remedy for the debate on the formation of an investigation commission of the DANA of Valencia in Congress. Get on the time machine and forget everything that has been known since then about the response of the Valencian government to the catastrophe. The basic requirement of this tactic is to do as if Carlos Mazón did not exist. The political survival of its leader in the Valencian Community is being a nightmare for the PP. Therefore, his spokesman in this Thursday’s debate, Macaren Montesinos, did not dare to mention him at any time. Mazón does not exist. Everything is blame – as we could doubt – by Pedro Sánchez.

If all that does not seem a successful success strategy, it is because it really is not. The only way to strengthen it is to surround it with noise and fury. The convulsed face of the spokeswoman in the speech. The applause cooling for several minutes at the end of their intervention. The use of the Senate to adjust accounts with the Sánchez government with another investigation commission, because after all the Upper House is like the stadium where the PP plays house matches and can put the grass at the height that interests you.

Since the last time that the Dana was talked about in Congress, everything has gone wrong for the interests of the PP. The last car of the Judge of Catarroja has destroyed the first line of defense of the party by establishing that the direct responsibility for emergency management fell to the Mazón government (it is not that this is a surprise).

In the symbolic plane, The cover and editorial of the ABC Wednesday that claims his immediate resignation is the finding that almost no one on the right has a stomach to defend him. The editorial even jokes the default response that comes out of the headquarters of Genoa and that says that “nothing has changed.” It’s true, says the newspaper: “Everyone knows that, since the day after the tragedy, Mazón He is an assisted breathing president, that plays the minutes of the party’s garbage and to which only the inability of the popular to agree with Vox is sustained. What becomes a zombie from which everyone moves away from the plague.

In the world where Deputy Montesinos lives, none of that has happened. He insisted twice on highlighting the Plenary of the Congress of the day following the tragedy, when the PSOE refused to suspend it and proceeded with the order of the day that included the reform of the election system of the Board of Directors of RTVE. For the PP, that was an unprecedented scandal. He has his grace if we remember that Mazón spent three hours on cars day eating with a journalist to whom he offered unsuccessfully the presidency of Valencian regional television. Obviously, the PP has never occurred to him for it.

There was also time to unleash the contempt for science, the same one that Mazón showed when he gave a conference in Madrid a few weeks ago. “It has been proven that the Aemet failed in its forecast,” said Montesinos. The agency established the red level early in the morning, the most serious alert that exists, providing that at least 180 liters per square meter, although the final figure ended up being much higher. Mazón ignored it and maintained the agenda of meetings he had planned.

The socialist Marta Bravzano, who was mayor of Algemesí until 2023, began her intervention recounting some desperate situations – “a pregnant woman on the roof of a car” – who lived the victims in those hours when Mazón made normal life. He recalled the 19,121 calls that the emergency telephone received and the 3,784 that had already been made at the time the Cecopi meeting was convened. He did not miss the impact that Judge Nuria Ruiz Tobarra has had so far. “The judge puts them again before the mirror”, one that gives a dark image of Mazón.

Brazano threw for elevation and also wanted to involve the PP and the direction of Genoa: “It is not just Mazón, it is the entire PP. The PP has turned into a false story. ”

In the Plenary, it was found that the most explicit support that Mazón has in Valencia and Madrid is in Vox. His spokesman, Ignacio Gil Lázaro, said that the reaction of the regional government was “late and insufficient”, but that is nothing compared to what they think of what the Sánchez government did, which define as “criminal inaction.” With a vulnerable and discredited mazón in power, Vox can aspire to increase their votes in that community. It is not strange that they have refused to vote in favor of a motion of censure or that they have not guaranteed their vote in favor of the mayor of Valencia in case of Mazón resignation.

Àgueda Micó, from Compromís, reminded the deputies of the PP that not even the communicators who are closer to tolerate Mazón. He taught the cover of ABC and cited Ana Rosa Quintana and Federico Jiménez Losantos. “You are the only ones who have not heard,” he said. Actually, they are likely to be very aware, but for now all the options before them are bad, because Mazón is not willing to leave the position. They will have to assume more suffering in the Congress Research Commission, which came forward with 176 votes in favor and 169 against.

The Aemet report sent to the judge contradicts the Generalitat by stating that there were four recede in the Cecopi



Mazón is the horror movie monster that continues to appear to the final scene. Every time the PP tries to mark distances with him, the terrifying creature reappears again. This Thursday, the situation was repeated again. The European Popular Party decided to maintain the initial decision to hold its next congress in Valencia on April 26 so as not to lose money from the reservations already made. Feijóo had wanted to transfer him to Madrid to move him away from the foreseeable mobilizations that will take place coinciding with the appointment. Unlike what happens in Congress, the PP will have to face this day. It will not be worth taking refuge in the past and will not be able to maintain the fiction that it is not being affected by the degradation of the reputation of Mazón and its consequences in the image of the party. It is very likely that a large group of protesters remembers it.