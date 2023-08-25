The PP is going to try to stop the “swap” with which PSOE and Sumar want to provide Junts and ERC, the Catalan independence groups whose support Pedro Sánchez needs to be invested, with their own parliamentary group in Congress. The two parties of the Government in office trust that the Table of Congress and the lawyers of the Lower House will authorize next Monday the formula that they have devised to circumvent the requirements imposed by the regulation; This formula implies that PSOE and Sumar will temporarily cede six deputies to Junts and ERC, and is similar to others that have been applied on other occasions in previous legislatures, also with assignments of PP deputies. But the Popular Party is now opposed to this strategy and intends to act “quickly” to avoid it.

“A legal report is going to be commissioned to assess the validity of the swap to form political groups,” the general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, advanced this Friday, at a press conference in Marbella. In this intervention, Bendodo has affirmed that a possible Executive led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo is “the only constitutional option of Government in Spain”, compared to the bloc headed by Pedro Sánchez and supported by pro-independence parties.

More information

Today is the deadline for presenting the parliamentary group petition documents to the Congress Table. ERC and Junts already registered their request this Thursday, but they depend on the help of PSOE and Sumar for the group to be granted, because they do not meet the requirements set forth in the regulation (having a minimum of 15 deputies or 15% of the vote in constituencies in which they were presented). Having their own group is essential for parties because it implies important economic benefits and greater visibility and capacity for parliamentary action. The transfer of deputies has been used by different political formations during the successive legislatures. The PP, which already this Thursday described this strategy as a “fraud” through its Deputy Secretary of Culture, Borja Sémper, also resorted to this parliamentary artifice in the past, lending deputies to UPN in Congress and senators to the PNV in the Senate when they needed the support of those formations.

The Constitutional Court has endorsed the practice of the temporary assignment of deputies. And specifically, he validated a clarifying position on this mess of the General Secretariat of Congress in 1995: “15% of the votes must not be obtained in each of the constituencies in which a political entity presents a candidacy, but in the set of constituencies, a conclusion that is reached not only from the literal interpretation of the precept but also from the analogical one in accordance with what is established in the previous assumption: 5% of the national group, and not in each of the nation’s constituencies ”, Prayed that note from the Table.

Dialogue with Together

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

During his appearance, Bendodo has vindicated Feijóo’s aspirations as a candidate for the presidency in the investiture debate on September 26 and 27, and has said that he will negotiate to try to form a “Solitary Government, only with PP ministers”. . That hypothetical Executive led by Feijóo is “the only constitutional option for Government in Spain”, he has remarked. Sources from the cabinet of the general coordinator explain that with that phrase what Bendodo wanted is to underline that a government chaired by Pedro Sánchez would be “willing to admit an amnesty [a los encausados del procés] or a referendum [de independencia en Cataluña]”. “Neither amnesty nor referendum are in the Constitution. The PP safeguards our constitutional pact ”, settle these sources, without specifying if Bendodo has tried to slip that this Government of Sánchez could not be considered constitutional.

Immediately afterwards, the popular leader has insisted on the need to dialogue with Junts for the “parliamentary courtesy” defended by Feijóo, who on Monday will begin formal contacts with other parties with a view to his inauguration, with little prospect of prospering according to the scenario current. Neither Carles Puigdemont’s party nor the PSOE have confirmed that they are going to hold such talks. ERC has already been expressly ruled out.

In private, the polled PP barons avoid criticizing the turn of the national leadership on Junts, but they see it as useless to talk to the independentistas. Some of the territorial leaders of the PP will meet this Sunday at the Soutomaior castle, in Pontevedra, where Feijóo will start the political course just a few hours after its leader begins that round of contacts with the forces of the parliamentary arch. The event will be attended by the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda; that of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno; that of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; that of Extremadura, María Guardiola; that of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, that of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, and the acting president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

Vara: “One and no more, Saint Thomas”

On the other hand, the secretary of Autonomous Policy of the PSOE, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has again rejected this Friday the possibility that disgruntled socialist deputies facilitate the investiture of Feijóo, a path that the PP has slipped in recent days. “One and no more, Saint Thomas. It already happened,” Vara said in an interview on RNE, apparently alluding to the abstention with which the PSOE allowed the investiture of Mariano Rajoy in 2016, after 10 months of acting government.

“You can’t spend years insulting [a los socialistas] And now, when they come across the harsh reality, they go to the usual, to those who did not help when they were in the same circumstance”, Vara stressed, recalling that the PP did not support Pedro Sánchez in April 2019, when he was the candidate with the most votes in the general elections.

The Asturian socialists also want to use the bable in Congress EUROPE PRESS See also An equal meeting between “Samed” and “Arrogant” at Al Ain Racecourse Adriana Lastra, deputy for Asturias and member of the PSOE leadership in the Principality, announced this Friday that her federation has asked the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, that Asturian socialist deputies can use the Asturian language, the bable, in the low camera. This request comes after Armengol solemnly communicated, on the day of the constitution of the Cortes, that in this legislature she would allow the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician -co-official languages ​​in their territories- in parliamentary sessions. Lastra has recognized that “there is a complexity, since Asturian is not an official language, unfortunately, because the PP and the right in Asturias do not want it to be an official language.” “Despite this, it is being studied and, in any case, it would not be the first time that the Socialists or that Asturian deputies in general use Asturian in some intervention,” she said. His claim joins that of the Aragonese deputy for Sumar, Jorge Pueyo, de la Chunta, who has claimed the same rights to express himself in Aragonese or Asturian as those who have Catalan, Basque or Galician languages. On the day of the constitution of the Cortes, on August 17, Pueyo already regretted that Armengol greeted in all the co-official languages, but did not mention Aragonese and Asturian, which are not co-official in their communities. “We deserve the same respect,” he said.