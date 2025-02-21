In a moment of renewed effervescence of agricultural protests, the Popular Party tries to capitalize on the discomfort of the sector, both with the European authorities and with the Government of Spain. The popular ones play a lot in rural Spain; On the one hand, erode to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, and on the other, to recover part of the vote that escaped to Vox.

Regarding the former, today the popular group in the Senate has presented a law to cushion the tax pressure on farmers and combat what they call the “fiscal hell” of the current executive. The so -called Agrarian Taxation Law will be in a declaration of intentions, because although the PP approves it with most in the Senate, once in the lower house it is very likely that PSOE and add use their deputies at the Congress table To block it in order not even to process, mechanism that they have already used with sixteen standards.

Even so, the law presented this morning has the value that it sets a position at a time when farmers threaten to reissue the historical tractors of last year. The problems on the table are many: high fiscal pressure, bureaucracy, aging, prices and unfair competition with third countries.

Precisely, and among other things to scare away the frightened of the Tractoradas, last Wednesday the European Commission presented its 'vision of agriculture and food', a road map to meet claims in the sector and study legislative changes in the coming months . The community executive has been proposed Review import policies To avoid unfair competition, reconsider future prohibitions of the use of pesticides within the community space and carry out concrete reforms – it is not known which ones – so that the producers do not have to sell below the cost price.









In recent days, the popular leader has also tried to approach the field for that flank, that of European regulation. During a tour that has taken several companies in the Hortephruste sector, Feijóo has pledged to raise the pressure on the community executive to loosen the bureaucracy and normative pressure on the sector. At the same time, over the coming months, the PP will carry out an audit to study how to “reduce the hyperglamentation to which it is submitted to the sector,” Feijóo explained. Yesterday, in addition, the president of the popular moved the concerns of the Spanish agriculture to the European Commissioner of Agriculture, Christophe Hansen.

Brussels insists that he will meet the claims of the field, but the truth is that until the commission turns the document presented this week into concrete measures, they are nothing more than good words.

10% VAT to buy materials

And in the midst of this context, the Agrarian Taxation Law reaches the Senate. Among other things, the norm proposes the VAT drop from 21% to 10% for the purchase of materials or exploitation means that will be used in agricultural production or the possibility of deducting the supported tax to acquire them. Also, the introduction of a 25% deduction for the hiring of agrarian insurance and the increase of up to 3,000 euros of difficult justification for those who are taxed in a direct estimate regime. With the latter, the margin of producers would be expanded to deduce purchases of materials whose direct link with the production process is not clear.

Another proposal contained in the law is a greater flexibility of tax tempos For farmers and farmers to pay for the average of the income obtained in the last three years, without the need to restrict the period in a single exercise to bring the taxes that pay to their real economic capacity.