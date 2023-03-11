Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:04





The senator of the PP, Francisco Bernabé, announced yesterday that the MEPs of his formation have asked the European Commission if this institution is going to ask the Government of Spain for explanations for diverting to works in Seville, in the Guadalquivir river basin, 54 million euros planned to build the northern collector of the Mar Menor.

At a press conference, Bernabé asked if the Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, “will dare” to maintain before Europe that it stole 54 million euros from the Mar Menor because it could, as it has argued this week in the Senate”.

He referred to the response that Ribera gave him on Tuesday, according to which “it was not worth throwing the money into the same landfill through which contaminated water falls into the Mar Menor.” Ribera, from the PSOE, said that the project was canceled for not stopping nitrate pollution.