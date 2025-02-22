The internal division opened in the Government by the decision of the Ministry of Finance not to adapt this time the IRPF regulations to maintain the total tax exemption that the perceptors of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) had, which will have the effect … More immediate than hundreds of thousands of perceptors will begin to pay for this tax and will see the 4.4% rise decreed by the Ministry of Labor in 43%, has opened a window of opportunity to the Popular Party, which aims to take advantage of This political fray and the loneliness in which the PSOE has remained for Try to move a package of fiscal sales in Congress oriented to the most vulnerable population segment.

The popular will register in Congress next week a parliamentary initiative that not only intends add up and we can; but also to recover the reduced taxation of the energy that was repealed with the beginning of the year, with reduced VAT type for gas and electricity; and the reduction in the same tax for basic foods, expanding its perimeter of action to meat, fish and preserves.

The initiative, to which ABC has had access, argues that «Pedro Sánchez’s government policy has taken Spanish society to a critical situation, where access to essential products such as food, energy and basic services It has become a serious problem for millions of families«And it attributes to the orientation of fiscal policy, the lack of control of inflation and the lack of effectiveness of the palliative measures arranged by the government that more than 45% of the Spaniards recognize difficulties to reach the end of the month.

“Since Sánchez is president of the Government, food has risen 37% on average,” denounces the popular ones, which emphasizes that three out of four families can no longer do the shopping basket expense of the purchase they made three years ago, and «and« Poverty among children under 16 reached the highest figure in the last ten years in 2024, ”they say.

Given this scenario, the PP intends to respond with a Package of fiscal relief measures and to improve food access, which will present next Tuesday to the Congress, and that in broad strokes will prevent the minimum wage receivers from paying the IRPF and will restore VAT reductions that have been reducing until this year both the bills of the receipt of light and gas, in an average amount of around ten euros per month, and the shopping cart, in about five euros per month.

Offensive in the Senate against the garbage fee

The fiscal offensive of the popular will also have its flank in the Senate, where they want to take advantage of their major suspend the legal obligation that before April 10 the municipalities throughout Spain have to establish a mandatory rate to finance the garbage collection service.

It is a controversial issue because the Government affirms that it is an obligation imposed by a European Directive, but the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces or the PP claim that the directive does urges member countries to cover the cost of the service but not to do so through a mandatory rate that in your opinion contravene the powers reserved for the municipalities.

Against the mandatory rate of garbage “We demand that the government go back, to stop this tasazo and not force the municipalities to collect it” Alicia García PP spokesman in the Senate

The initiative of the popular proposes to suspend this legal obligation, whose practical application, they say, would reach multiply in some cases up to four the fiscal burden that have been assuming to date for this concept.

“We promote this law so that the municipalities are not obliged to loads on their neighbors a new tax by work and grace of Pedro Sánchez,” says PP spokeswoman in the Senate, Alicia García, in statements to ABC. “We demand that the government backward, to stop this tasazo and not force the City Council to collect it,” he emphasizes.