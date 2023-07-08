The second daily poll of 40dB. For EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, it shows a slight rise in the PP after the fall in recent days, in which it showed wear and tear due to negotiations and pacts with the extreme right after the regional and municipal elections on 28-M.

The popular ones reach 31.5% of the vote estimate, that is, two percentage points more than the PSOE, and add one more seat to the forecast for Thursday, up to 128. His eventual partner to reach La Moncloa, Vox , rises one tenth and remains at 42 seats, so that the block would obtain a total of 170 and would remain six short of the absolute majority.

The PSOE, which began to recover in the pre-campaign from the effects of the electoral defeat of 28-M, remains the same as on Thursday, with 113 seats and an estimated vote of 29.3%, one percentage point higher than its results. of the 2019 elections, although then it obtained up to 120 deputies.

His partner, Sumar, drops three tenths compared to the previous day and would lose one seat to stay at 36. The block on the left would gather a total of 149 seats, that is, 21 less than the block on the right and 27 of the absolute majority.

In the competitive third place, Vox retains its advantage (almost two points in the last tracking, or continuous poll) on Sumar, the coalition that includes 17 left-wing formations. The bronze on the podium of the elections on July 23 will be key to knowing who finally occupies La Moncloa.

As for vote transfers, the PP ceded almost 13% of its 2019 voters to Vox. And the PSOE halted the positive trend of recent weeks, when it began to recover voters from the last generals who would now opt for the pp. If on Thursday, the first day of tracking of 40dB. for EL PAÍS, the flight of voters from the PSOE to the Popular Party accounted for 5.7%, on Friday it rose to 7.8%.

The electoral debate on Monday, the only face-to-face of the campaign and the only format in which the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will participate, can especially influence that sector of the electorate that hesitates between the two main parties.

Regarding the evaluation of leaders, a few hours after the face-to-face between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, 31% point to the PSOE general secretary as the “best president for Spain”, 8.6 points ahead of the leader of the PP, who improves his assessment slightly less than one point compared to the tracking former.

Data sheet: Scope: Spain. Universe: general population residing in Spain (except Ceuta and Melilla) over 18 years of age and with the right to vote. Sample size: 1,500 interviews. Quotas by sex, age, autonomous community, habitat size and social class. Procedure: online interview (CAWI). Sampling error: ±2.5% (for 95% confidence). Date of completion: July 4 and 7, 2023.

