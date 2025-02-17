The Popular Party has shown His support for Zelenski “against Putin” and has demanded that Europe have a “serious and forceful” position on the peace agreement. In the Rueda after the Management Committee, the national spokesman, Borja Sémper has advanced that Alberto Núñez Feijóo will participate on Tuesday in an extraordinary summit per videoconference with the leaders of the European PP to discuss the latest geopolitical events, emphasized Ukraine and the Europe’s security.

There will be extension.