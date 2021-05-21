The PP would obtain a clear victory if regional elections were held in the Region today, with 39.7% of the votes and 20 deputies. However, it would remain three seats from the absolute majority in the Regional Assembly, so it would need the support of Vox (8 seats) to continue governing the Community. In addition, the parties that promoted the motion of censure would suffer an important punishment, with the PSRM losing four seats (to stay at 13, those it had with Rafael González Tovar) and Ciudadanos on the verge of being left without parliamentary representation, with only one deputy.

This is stated in the Spring Barometer prepared by the UCAM’s Observatory for Demoscopic Studies, made public this Friday. The survey indicates other surprises, such as the entry of Más País in the Regional Assembly, with a deputy. The emergence of Errejón’s party does not affect United We Can, which retains its two seats in the Autonomous Chamber.

If the results of the elections were as predicted by the UCAM poll, there would be no alternative to a regional government of PP and Vox. PSOE, UP, Más País and Cs would only add 17 seats.

A section for evaluating regional leaders is also included. Fernando López Miras (PP) is the best known and the one with the best mark, with a 5.5. He is the only one who approves. Diego Conesa (PSOE) obtained 4.7, two tenths more than Ana Martínez Vidal (Citizens), who achieved 4.5. José Ángel Antelo (Vox) and Javier Sánchez Serna (Unidas Podemos) are the least known (more than 30% of those interviewed do not identify them) and the least valued, with an average score of 4.2 and 3.5, respectively .

Of the national leaders, the only one approved is for the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, with 5.2. The President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, obtained a 4.6, while Santiago Abascal (Vox) and Inés Arrimadas (Cs) achieved 3.9 and 3.2, respectively. The poll includes Pablo Iglesias, despite the fact that he has left the Podemos leadership. It is the one that provokes the most rejection, with a score of 3.2.

The poll asks about the possibility of an electoral advance. 46.4% of those surveyed believe that it is not appropriate, while 41.6% answer that it is. 12% do not know or do not answer.

Regarding the flows between the parties, the PP would take 50% of the voters disenchanted with Cs, while 10% of the voters lost by the PSOE would go to abstention. More Country would take 24% of the voters who stop trusting United We Can.

The barometer consists of 800 interviews with citizens of the Region, conducted between May 10 and 17, 2021. The level of confidence is 95.45%, with a margin of error for the entire sample of 3.54 %.

PSRM: «We continue working on objective 23-23»



The PSRM Organization Secretary, Jordi Arce, showed his party’s respect for all the demographic studies, but recalled that “the best polls, the most reliable and accurate, are done every four years at the polls.” «No survey ever gave the PSOE a winner in the previous elections, and there is the result, so we are going to continue working by and for the citizens of the Region of Murcia with the objective 23-23 set by our Secretary General, Diego Conesa Arce said.