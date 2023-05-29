Lorca’s political scene turned upside down last night with the victory of the PP over the PSOE, which has governed for the last four years. Fulgencio Gil regained the mayoralty after obtaining 11 councilors, one more than in 2019, and adding 40.9% of the votes, while the PSOE, with nine councilors, lost one mayor and only obtained 33.32% of the total the votes. Participation was 66.2%, 2.4 points above 2019.

Between shouts of ‘Mayor, mayor!, and supported by more than a hundred militants and supporters, Gil said before the doors of his campaign headquarters on Corredera street that “we have had 3,000 more votes than the second political force” and “Added more councilors than the entire left together”, which “guarantees that in the next four years the municipality will have a solid, strong government and management around the acronym of the PP.”

He thanked the 16,500 Lorca residents who placed their trust in the PP at the polls and assured that “from this moment a new stage opens in Lorca” in which his team will focus on “projecting” the popular program on the city and the districts Gil acknowledged that with the victory he has also “removed a thorn that I have had these four years” since despite having won the elections in 2019 a pact between PSOE and Cs prevented him from governing. He also recognized and thanked the support of the members of his municipal opposition group “without whom this electoral victory would not have been possible.” He concluded his first appearance as mayor-elect by saying that “in Lorca a new stage of illusion and hope opens.”

Mateos: “It’s a failure”



The candidate for re-election for the PSOE, Diego José Mateos, acknowledged at the party headquarters in Plaza Real that “the results represent a failure” that he said “to personally assume.” Visibly affected by the defeat, he opened the door to step aside in the leadership of his party and announced that he is beginning “a process of deep reflection to make decisions in the coming days.” He clarified that he does not want them to be “hot decisions that could harm the PSOE as an organization.” Mateos added that “it has been a real pride to represent the people of Lorca and take the reins of the City Council. It is a unique experience that very few people have been able to do. They have been four intense, hard years, marked by the pandemic, but they have been worth it.

“Orderly transition”



Mateos congratulated Gil when the scrutiny was already advanced and made himself available to the new government team that is formed to “make an orderly and calm transition” in the City Hall. After his speech, he was hugged by the members of his team, very emotional, and by dozens of militants and supporters who gathered at the socialist headquarters to follow the electoral results, some with tears in their eyes after the party’s defeat.

Vox obtained four councilors in the elections, twice as many as in the previous term and added 17.1% of the votes of the electorate. The mayoral candidate, Carmen Menduiña, told LA VERDAD that she felt “excited” with the rise of her party because “after four years of work we see that Vox’s policies are needed in Lorca, people have understood that they are necessary and we have finally put an end to sanchismo. Throwing the left out of the institutions was very necessary.

his three promises

1. Security

Reorganize the Local Police so that there is a greater presence in neighborhoods and districts, and hire 30 agents.

2. Taxes

Reduction of the IBI, ICIO and capital gains by 25% in four years and 8% in the first year of office.

3. Old town

Build 200 houses for young people and immediately develop two blocks of municipal land in the old part of the city.

She confessed to having been surprised by the result and announced that “it is time to talk” with the PP. because “the bloc on the right has a lot to say.” She hopes to receive the guidelines to follow from her party at the national level but she advanced that she is willing to form a government with the PP “as long as they are somewhat similar to our thinking because there is a red line that we will never cross” .

The IU Verdes-Podemos-Alianza Verde coalition was the other big loser of the night, since it will only be represented by one councilor, one less than the United Left had this mandate. At its premiere, the tripartite only obtained 5.34% of the votes. The candidate for mayor, Pedro Sosa, assured that they did not expect this result and considered that “there has been a national key vote that has affected municipalities throughout Spain.” He added that the high turnout has influenced this time with a punitive vote from the right. The mayor Gloria Martín will be left out of the Corporation.

The Cs party disappears from the Corporation, since it only obtained 0.82% of the votes. Neither did Valores, the party led by Ecuadorian Lenin Valarezo, and the Green Equo-Más Lorca coalition obtain representation.