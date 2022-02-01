The Popular Party of Cieza has asked the mayor, Pascual Lucas, to declare null and void the selection process for new workers at the Aguas de Cieza company, managed 51 percent by the City Council, considering that there are “irregularities or errors that must be corrected,” said Manuel Egea, popular municipal spokesman, who indicated that there is “mistrust on the part of other applicants that, with this process, certain people related to the PSOE could benefit.”

Egea explained that a selective process has begun “whose bases have disappeared and reappeared several times as the victims exposed their complaints on social networks, which clearly shows that irregularities or, at least, errors are being committed in this process.”

For this reason, Egea asked the mayor to “declare the process null and void” and the Councilor for Personnel, María Jesús López, “to give an explanation to the dozens of applicants who have been aggrieved by this situation.”

The PSOE government team, through María Jesús López, avoided any responsibility in this selection process and stated that “Aguas de Cieza carries it out, through the means that the company considers.” In addition, López stressed that “there has been no claim from any applicant”, for which he accused the Cieza PP of “wanting to entangle and manipulate reality with lies”, while inviting his representatives to “work for the people and for the ciezanos».