The spokesperson of PP in Congress, Miguel Telladoconsidered this Friday “inadmissible” and “disgusting” that the Government of Spain “does not raise its voice in defense of democracy in Venezuela” and has asked the international community “not to look the other way” in the face of the fraudulent investiture of Nicolas Maduro.

He said this in statements to the media before attending a demonstration in Madridcalled by the Venezuelan opposition against Maduro’s investiture and after the imprisonment of the opponent this Thursday Maria Corina Machado.

“It is regrettable that the President of the Government of Spain is dedicating these days to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of a dictator in Spain, instead of fighting against a living dictator who is causing unprecedented damage in a brother country like Venezuela,” Tellado reproached.

He has opined that the militants of the PSOE “today they feel nauseous” when they see “the behavior of Pedro Sanchez“and the former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapaterowhich he considers “complicit in a dictatorial regime“which “attacks human rights every day.”

Tellado has stressed that “the legitimate president” of Venezuela is Edmundo González Urrutia and that, therefore, Maduro’s investiture It is “a farce” and “a mockery”which is why he has urged the international community to “raise its voice in the face of what has been a kind of self-coup d’état” and to support González Urrutia so that he can take office as president.

“This is what they have decided majority of Venezuelans who were able to exercise the right to vote,” said the PP leader, which is why he insisted on demanding that the international community “not look the other way.”

The Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albareshas advanced this Friday, in the midst of the worsening of the political crisis that is being experienced in Venezuela, which European Union is working especially these last few hours on a consensual position “to return to define a new common position” given the new situation in Venezuela, which will probably be made public this Thursday.