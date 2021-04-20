The Popular Party yesterday demanded responsibilities from the municipal government –formed by PSOE and Ciudadanos– after the filing of the complaint about the participatory process of South Connection, as reported on Saturday by LA VERDAD.

Councilor Mercedes Bernabé explained that “the resolution endorses the neatness with which the citizen participation process was carried out despite constant attacks from the left.” “The Data Protection Agency collects in its report that there is no reason to initiate a sanctioning procedure, since the letter presented by the City Council clarifies the legality of the actions carried out throughout the process,” said the mayor, who He also pointed out that PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos “always opposed the neighbors having a voice in the South Connection project and did not hesitate to prosecute the participatory process to try, unsuccessfully, to torpedo it.”

“Smear campaign”



For her part, the municipal spokeswoman, Rebeca Pérez, denounced that “this resolution exposes the smear campaign carried out against the previous government team with the sole objective of feeding the plot of lies, hoaxes, falsehoods and false accusations of Diego Conesa and justify the assault on power that they staged in the City Hall ». Pérez stressed that “the file on this case is an example of how Ciudadanos and PSOE have come to power with the invaluable contribution of Podemos. They made a montage with lies that will fall by themselves because they are completely false. The spokeswoman wondered what would have happened if the complaint had ended in sanction for the City Council. “The left, plus Citizens, would have asked for political responsibilities and resignations in a resounding manner,” he predicted. “For this reason, we have sent an internal communication to find out the identity of who presented the complaint and we urge you, in accordance with what happened, and as soon as possible, to resign and face the consequences of your events.”

The Data Protection Agency endorses the participatory process on the actions in the area of ​​the railway line after the burial



The PP recalled that, so far, no court has condemned the City Council for complaints filed during the mandate of José Ballesta. In this sense, he gave several examples, such as the appeal filed to suspend the procedure for contracting the ORA service, rejected by the Central Administrative Tribunal for Contractual Appeals.

As explained by councilor José Guillén, this same court has supported the macro-contract for parks and gardens up to three times. Likewise, the Social Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) did not see a crime in the subrogation of workers from the Ramón Gaya Foundation.