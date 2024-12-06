The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóosees it as very difficult to reach an agreement on migration and maintains its refusal to reform the immigration law if the Government does not assume part of the reception of unaccompanied minors, which is why the disagreement remains after half a year of failed negotiations.

Feijóo accuses Sánchez of using the unaccompanied minors and the Canary Islands as hostages to impose their immigration policy and this has been denounced both in statements to the press and in an informal conversation with journalists this Friday, during the celebration of Constitution Day in Congress.

The popular ones insist that there will be no agreement if the Executive does not accept the text that Feijóo agreed with Canary Islands and that includes the commitment that the Government will pay for the reception when minors exceed 100% of the places and assume management in person when the centers exceed 150% of their capacity.

Feijóo defends that his party has maintained the same position since last September and that therefore it has not moved after Vox announced that it is suspending the budget negotiation in several autonomous communities due to the reception of minors. Faced with the attack from Vox, the leader of the PP has said he is calm, because he believes that his party is doing what it should.

Other PP sources have criticized the formula hybrid negotiation chosen by the Government because it has brought together two regional Executives with a party and they point out that they attended the meeting out of respect for Ceuta and the Canary Islands.

Regarding the possibility of new meetings, the national leadership of the PP asks why and urges the Government to move and bring together the sector to speak with the different autonomies.

They also point out that the Executive’s initial proposal is a discretionary distribution of minors, that the Minister in charge of Migration is not sitting at the table or that the Government does not propose measures to turn off the faucet to irregular immigration and encourages, on the contrary, a call effect.

From the national leadership of the PP, other leaders denounce that while the blockade regarding unaccompanied minors continues, the Government is making progress in negotiations with Junts to transfer immigration policies to the Generalitat, an aspiration to which the PNV also joins.

The PP suspects that Catalonia and Euskadi could be left out of the distribution of minors, which for the PP makes an agreement impossible.

The Government wants to continue negotiating with the PP

For his part, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezalso in an informal conversation with journalists, has stressed that the Executive will continue trying to reach an agreement and has stressed that the PP will have to assume its responsibility.

Especially remembering that the popular ones govern in the autonomous city of Ceuta and are part, together with the Canarian Coalition, of the Executive of this community, two territories collapsed due to the high number of migrant minors.

For his part, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Angel Victor Torreshas criticized the PP’s position on the distribution of minors and has considered that what was presented at the negotiating table by the Popular Party is not “a proposal, but a manifesto.”

Dialogue continues with Junts to transfer powers to Catalonia

Government sources have explained that talks with Junts are still active to transfer migration powers to the Generalitat, but they have asked to focus on achieving an agreement and not so much on the deadlines necessary to obtain it.

“That’s where we are, without saving time”the same sources have pointed out, although they have specified that they do not want the conversations on this issue to “go on forever.”

Likewise, they have avoided commenting on the specific powers that will be transferred to the Catalan Government, but they have insisted that the agreement will be within the Spanish and European regulatory framework.

For their part, sources from the Generalitat have recalled that the negotiation is being carried out by the central Executive directly with Junts and have limited themselves to saying that any competition that reaches the hands of the community government will be welcome.

They have also shared the feeling about migration that this administration has: “Welcoming those who are different enriches identity.”