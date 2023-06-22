In the campaign dubbed Blue summer that the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo has presented this Thursday fits almost everything: wanting to govern Spain alone after the elections of 23-J and thus copying the model of María Guardiola in Extremadura, after her break with Vox there; but also endorse what Carlos Mazón has done in the Valencian Community, where he has allowed the ultra formation to be on the Board of the Assembly and occupy a vice-presidency with associate counseling and two other councils. The popular campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, has confirmed in a single act this Thursday that Feijóo “does not get off the principle” of running for the investiture to govern “without other political formations”, but also that he supports “other arithmetic and singularities in other places”, such as the Valencian Community or the Region of Murcia, yes, without “taking a step back” in policies on sexist violence or fundamental rights.

In the presentation in a beach volleyball field of the facilities of the Puerta de Hierro club in Madrid, before a large image of the Nerja sea, accompanied by blue umbrellas with the PP logo and the nostalgia of Blue summer ―alluding to the television series from the eighties and the color of the political formation―, the popular spokesman repeated several times that his party “will not govern at any price.” Sémper did not even anticipate the campaign slogan. The objective of the act was to send an “exciting, positive and with a kind smile” message of the “calm and stable change” that Feijóo advocates after 23-J.

Sémper himself anticipated the questions from the journalists and revealed that next Monday the PP intends to meet with the PSOE to close the pending matter of the face-to-face debates, with the idea that this party will clarify beforehand if it wants them only between Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez, three with the inclusion of Yolanda Díaz, more debates and under what conditions. The popular, in any case, have promised that there will be a dialectical duel between Sánchez and Feijóo.

The questions to Sémper have focused on trying to clarify what is the position of Feijóo and, therefore, of the national leadership of the PP, on the pacts with Vox, the proportion of votes that the ultra formation must concentrate to allow him to enter governments with the popular ones, and if the leader supports the theses of total exclusion maintained by María Guardiola from Extremadura or the more permissive ones of Carlos Mazón in the Valencian Community. There were no clear and definitive answers, there were attacks on the President of the Government, Vox and Santiago Abascal.

The national campaign spokesman for the PP maintained that Feijóo and the popular leadership “respect and accompany” Guardiola in his veto allowing Vox to enter the Government of Extremadura, which could lead to an electoral repetition in that territory with unforeseeable consequences. Sémper reiterated the thesis of the leader of the PP to grant full powers and freedom to the territorial managers to negotiate, and specifically to Guardiola, because he argues that she had already made progress in Extremadura even before the elections and because she has a team and a program to do it that way. Guardiola, however, did not win the elections in votes, he does not have an absolute majority and he only has 28 seats -the same as the PSOE-, therefore he requires the explicit support of the five Vox deputies to govern.

That firm position of Guardiola contrasts with what has happened in other territories, such as the Valencian Community or the Balearic Islands, where his teammates have reached agreements with the ultras and where it is presumed that they also had their teams and their programs. Feijóo argued on Wednesday that these different types of agreements were a matter of “proportion” in the number of votes received and countered that it made no sense to accept those conditions with 8% of Extremadura, the best collected by that party in those regional elections, but yes in Valencia, with 12%. The PP of Murcia, which was two seats short of an absolute majority, also refuses to accept Vox in its Government, but it far exceeded the percentage of the Valencian vote with 18% of the ballots.

Sémper did not want to answer this Thursday what Feijóo’s model is then for the day after the general elections, in the event that he wins, whether the option of Guardiola or that of Mazón. He said that he does not want to get out of the script now to achieve a “blue summer wave and change to sanchismo for Spain.” But before he did indicate that, after 23-J, if Feijóo wins, he will present his investiture and will form a government “without other political formations” and added: “We will not get off that principle.”

In A Coruña, the general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, wanted to qualify somewhat the forceful statements expressed these days in various interviews by Guardiola herself in the sense that she is not willing to swallow everything in order to govern Extremadura. Bendodo opted for “talking to everyone and agreeing with almost everyone”, alluding to what has happened in municipalities such as Barcelona or Vitoria, but also in other municipalities with the Canary Islands Coalition or Vox. And he added: “Talking to everyone does not mean swallowing everything.” For the number three of the PP, what his party must do in these multiple negotiations is to apply “the mathematics of the State” so as not to “disappoint the expectations of change.”

Questions about the differences in criteria between Extremadura and the Valencia or Murcia Community crowded together at Sémper’s summer appearance, but without achieving the objective of determining or clarifying a common criterion. Sémper was asked if the Valencian Mazón had agreed “to govern at any price”, and the national leader of the PP replied that the next president of the Generalitat Valenciana, thanks to the support of Vox, can guarantee that “a step back in fundamental rights” alluding, above all, to policies against gender violence or LGTBI.

The threat of electoral repetition in Extremadura does not intimidate for now neither Guardiola there, nor Feijóo’s PP at the national level, according to their statements. He semper endorsed Guardiola’s words even before the elections that he would only govern alone to ensure policy change and lashed out at the PSOE, other parties and Vox for not being responsible with their votes. And he added: “Sanchismo and the lack of seriousness and radicalism must be repealed.”