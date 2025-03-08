He Pp has resorted to the artificial intelligence (AI) this Saturday to Prepare a video, on the occasion of International Women’s Dayin which, among others, it shows an image of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his former transport minister José Luis Ábalos, with a catalog of women in his hand.

The ‘popular’ have thrown again from this tool two days after publishing another video entitled The island of corruptionsthat They ended up withdrawing for the protest of the Dominican Republic.

The disseminated as a reason for March 8, is titled The demonstration that you will not see today And it starts with an image of Begoña Gómez, wife of the president of the Government, dressed in a purple shirt with the “empowered woman”.

The images are happening while in the background the song of the thesis collective is heard, entitled A rapist on his wayspecifically, the chorus: “And The fault was not mineor where he was, or how he dressed. “

The second to appear is the former equality minister and leader of Podemos Irene Monterothat looks another shirt in which “1,400 aggressors benefited” is read And then you can see the second vice president, Yolanda Díazwith a poster that says: “Pedro is a GDP“

The PP has also included images of PSOE men, Podemos and add. Thus, former Minister Ábalos carries a poster in which he reads “I am a feminist because I am a socialist“And the former government president and former purple leader, Pablo Iglesiashe carries one with the name of “Mariló”, referring to the journalist Mariló Montero, of which years ago he wrote in a WhatsApp group the “hit until he bleed”.

The export of adding in Congress Íñigo Errejónwhich is being judged for a crime of sexual harassment carries in the video another poster with the slogan “sister, I do believe you”; The co -founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monederoalso set up for harassment complaints, we look the naked torso and the last image is that of Sánchez and Ábalos with a Catalog with the photo of a woman.