The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, in statements to the media after his visit to the facilities of the Madrid Science Park foundation. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

The PP has announced that it will present an appeal to the Constitutional Court against a Proposal of law to repeal article 315. 3 of the Penal Code promoted by the PSOE, which decriminalizes picket strikes. The reason for the appeal is not the substantive content of the reform, but the statement of reasons of the legal text. The preamble of the norm criticizes the Government of Mariano Rajoy, which has outraged the popular because it has thus been published in the State official newsletter (BOE), signed by the King. “These offenses cannot be used neither in the BOE, nor in the Council of State nor in other institutions for the benefit of a partisan agenda,” complained the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado. During the parliamentary process, the popular did not question in its amendment to the text the content of the explanatory memorandum, although they did verbally protest in the presentation. Lawyers in Congress also did not object to the text when they oversaw it.

The paragraph that has outraged the PP says the following: “With the crisis as an opportunity, since the arrival of the Popular Party in 2012, a constant and systematic process of dismantling freedoms began, especially those that affect the demonstration public of the disagreement with the economic policies of the Government ”.

In the statement of reasons for the amendment to the totality that they presented against the reform, the popular also criticized the Government for its “way of legislating in a hurry, with more interest in reaching a partisan goal than anything else.”

The PP complains that the PSOE has violated a parliamentary custom according to which the explanations of the rules obviated partisan criticism. “Sánchez crosses all the red lines using the BOE as an electoral pamphlet to insult the PP. It is extremely serious to use the King to ratify a law that attacks the opposition, ”complained Pablo Casado. “And above all, it decriminalizes the pickets and restricts the freedom of workers,” he added. Finally, the PP has decided to appeal to the Constitutional Court this legislative practice, to rule on whether or not it proceeds.

During the parliamentary processing of the text, the Popular Parliamentary Group presented an amendment to the entirety – which declined – in which it did not question the explanatory statement. Nor did he file a partial amendment to specifically criticize this issue. Parliamentary sources explain that “the amendment is to the entire Organic Law Proposal that the PSOE presented, to the entire text, whose objective was to repeal the article.” The popular ones did verbally protest in the debate in presentation. Deputy Miguel Jerez complained that “the statement of reasons for a law should not serve for revenge and political reproach.” “The laws are not to settle accounts between parties. This legislative technique is disgusting and reveals the bad faith of the person who promoted it. Laws should not be written from hatred and it will be more visceral, but in accordance with common sense and the general interest. The parliamentary debate resists those things, the BOE does not, ”Jerez said, according to popular sources.

What is striking is that neither the lawyers of Congress, who ensure legislative technique, questioned the aforementioned paragraph. In the report of the lawyers, to which EL PAÍS has had access, they only called attention to the error of the date, because Mariano Rajoy did not come to the Government in 2012, but in December 2011. The text was approved by the PSOE and its parliamentary partners and ended in the BOE, signed by the King, as is mandatory whenever a law is approved by the Cortes.