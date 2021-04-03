The Popular Party of the Region of Murcia has demanded the Government of Sánchez in Congress, through several Non-Law Propositions, to include in the fund of direct aid to various strategic sectors of the Region such as the wine, furniture, footwear and fishing because “they have been the great forgotten by Sánchez in the insufficient aid fund.”

The PP deputy Isabel Borrego has accused the Government of Sánchez of “playing with the productive fabric of the Region” and has defended the fact that “all sectors can objectively determine that they have been affected by the situation and are included in the distribution of this money “, and” Sánchez has the opportunity to modify it in the next Council of Ministers. “

For Borrego, “it is unfortunate that, while the PSOE was more pending in dividing up the seats of the Government of the Region of Murcia, hundreds of freelancers have been arbitrarily excluded by the Socialist Executive from direct aid.”

Specifically, as Borrego recalled, 95 activities selected at the discretion of the Government of Spain have been left out, despite “being sectors that meet the requirements to access aid because they have been especially damaged by the crisis.” , has explained the popular.

53 euros less per inhabitant



In addition, for the deputy “the distribution of the direct aid fund shows, once again, the damage that Pedro Sánchez is doing to the Region by leaving the queue.” In fact, «the PSOE has once again belittled the Region of Murcia with an imposed and improvised plan that comes late and leaves thousands of companies out: we have 95 euros per inhabitant while the national average is 53 euros more per inhabitant , 149 euros ». Thus, as the deputy has denounced “by the sectarian criterion of Sánchez, companies are going to stop receiving 76 million euros, since by population we corresponded to 218 million euros.

For the national parliamentarian, this fund “is late” and “is insufficient for recovery” because you only have to look at the current figures: “130,000 companies have closed since the beginning of the crisis and 300,000 self-employed workers plan to close before the end of the year and Only the hospitality industry claims 12.5 billion in direct aid ”.