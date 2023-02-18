The Popular Party, through a motion presented in the Regional Assembly, has asked the Government of Spain to carry out a feasibility study to locate the National Museum of Argaric Culture-Bronze Age in the argaric deposit of La Bastida, in Totana . Parliamentarian Isabel María Sánchez Ruiz stressed on Sunday the importance of the archaeological site, which “represents enormous wealth for European prehistory, both for its heritage value and for the socio-political importance of this settlement”, which has made it “a privileged and exclusive focus on prehistoric research».