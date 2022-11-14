The nine socialist presidents, who in six months will have to be examined in the regional elections of their communities, together with mayors and councilors from all over Spain, who have been elected, would have preferred not to touch now on the subject of the suppression of the crime of sedition in the Code Penal. Some, to avoid stirring up citizens who reluctantly welcome any hint of joy for the Catalan independence movement about their aspirations; others, for not providing loopholes for the PP to deviate from community affairs. But they will have to face it and they are already aware. The PP will not find any facilities from the socialist presidents for the rebellion against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. Most align with him. Those who do not, the Castilian-La Mancha Emiliano García-Page and the Aragonese Javier Lambán, will counteract as far as they can the objective of the popular ones of placing the suppression of the crimes of sedition in a present and recurring matter above those of the community. The popular ones have been aware for the last 72 hours that they can scratch little of the socialist rulers. They will address their constituents directly in the hope of undermining the image and management of the nine socialist presidents.

In the national headquarters of the PP and in the regional ones, it is not exactly calm, and much less euphoria, that reigns over possible certain victories in the elections on the last Sunday of May. In conversations off the microphone and with the data in hand, the strength of the socialist presidents is highlighted, both in their personal assessment and their management.

The problems are very present, but the efforts to solve them have also become visible. These assessments took shape during and after the pandemic and can be generalized to all regional governments. Since last July, an attempt has been made to consolidate the idea that all the communities governed by the PSOE would fall due to the influence of the pre-eminence of the PP at the national level and after the replacement of Pablo Casado by Alberto Núñez Feijóo. That is not the perception that the PP now has. The defeats or the absence of majorities to form a government can take the PSOE ahead, but also the opposite: the revalidation of their governments. There are no certainties. The realities are very different, given the variety of agreements that must be given. In some communities, however, they are committed to achieving or coming close to absolute majorities. Guillermo Fernández Vara, president of Extremadura, achieved that majority four years ago, and the socialist hegemony returned again to Castilla-La Mancha with Emiliano García-Page. With pacts, the Aragonese Javier Lambán has governed since 2019. By conviction and by knowledge of their voters, these last two have been the only socialist presidents who have shown their great concern for the substitution of the crime of sedition for that of public disorder aggravated with the reduction of half the sentences, negotiated directly with CKD. It has not been a joy for Fernández Vara that those who seriously violated the Constitution are in luck, but he counteracts it with the comparison of the Catalonia of 2017 with the Government of the PP, in which there was sedition and declaration of independence, and now. The rest of the socialist presidents move within this framework, with their nuances. Adrián Barbón (Asturias), Francina Armengol (Balearic Islands), Ximo Puig (Valencian Community), Concha Andreu (La Rioja), María Chivite (Navarra) and Ángel Víctor Torres (Canary Islands). None will get rid of the harassment of the PP. Nor if they are in opposition. The massive protest in Madrid against the health management of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, beyond being branded as an action by the communists even before it was held, will have as a reply in the regional Chamber the accusation that the worst thing that happens in Spain is the Subordination of the Government to the Catalan independence movement.

“Is there anyone there or has sanchismo eaten up the entire PSOE?” This proclamation in the form of a question from the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, will be the common thread of the popular offensive against the socialist rulers in their territories. The socialists want to believe that “if they explain it well”, the effect will not be as the PP expects, but rather it will happen as with the pardons for those convicted of the process, whose effects, apparently, were not felt excessively. The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has gone to the point when addressing the socialist territorial leaders so that they decide if they are with the law or with those who break it. It will not be pleasant, recognize different socialist barons. As a reply, they have in their bag the validity of article 155 of the Constitution, which allows, as has already been done, an autonomous community to intervene, and that of the crime of rebellion. They all add to this their management and the strength of the PSOE brand.

