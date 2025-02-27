He PP economic spokesman, Juan Bravo, This Thursday has denounced that the Government has decided to leave without effect the bill on issuance rights in which the ‘popular’ and Junts introduced in December an amendment that eliminated the tax on the value of electric production When there was no rate deficit. “One makes a proposal, eliminating the tax on electric power and others or agree or are against. They are in favor. As the government does not want to lower taxes to you, it blocks the law,” he denounced at a press conference, without advancing what steps his party will take before this turn.

Bravo has censored that last Tuesday the Council of Ministers withdraw from Congress the Law of the Greenhouse Gas Market, where PP and Juns achieved sufficient support to suspend the tax that It is currently 7%. The leader of the PP has said that this amendment was included because the veto that the government intended did not have sufficient support at the commission’s table and that now, it makes use of its veto capacity in the Council of Ministers to block the entire law despite the fact that the panel of experts Appointed by the Treasury head recommended precisely to eliminate whether these conditions were given.

As a hacienda “it does not want to reduce taxes,” says Bravo, inflation has returned to 0.4% in relation to the previous month, mainly due to the increase in the cost of the electrical invoice. The rise in light prices coincide with The return of the VAT of the electricity at 21% Since January 1, while the fuels and lubricants for people vehicles went to the contrary in influence in inflation last February, being less than in the same month of the previous year.

In this sense, the ‘popular’ leader has indicated that if the citizens pay less in their invoice thanks to a fiscal reduction from which “medium and low classes” would benefit, that inflation would be reduced. And, Bravo has stressed that it has been when the government has decided to remove the red vera reduction or in the light invoice when prices have rebounded. “The Minister (Montero) decided throughout 2024 to reversed those descents to Return to VAT climbs And of the special taxes in 2025. That is causing that we have inflation over the European Union, “he added.