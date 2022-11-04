Alberto Núñez Feijóo, on a visit to Guadalajara, this Thursday.

The PP has reopened the water war less than seven months before the regional and municipal elections of May 2023, demanding that the cuts in the Tajo-Segura transfer in force since the summer of last year be reversed when Spain has not yet recovered from the worst drought in decades after a torrid summer with more than 250,000 hectares burned and water reserves that they barely exceeded 32% this week (on May 31 they were 49.5%). A few days before the start of the Climate Summit in Egypt, the main opposition party has registered an amendment to the General State Budgets in which it defends leaving “without effect” in 2023 the changes introduced in the rules of exploitation of the transfer to Alicante, Murcia and Almería, despite the fact that the request of the popular contravenes several rulings of the Supreme Court and the EU framework regulations. Murcia, one of the five autonomous communities governed by the PP, and the province of Almería, with a very powerful conservative electorate, demand that the flow be maintained with the argument of not putting the agricultural sector at risk. The south of the Valencian Community, governed by Ximo Puig (PSOE), does not escape tensions due to the demands of the irrigators.

The political battle was not long in coming: the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page (PSOE), has urged Alberto Núñez Feijóo to withdraw an amendment that, in his opinion, “regresses to absolute denial of climate change” and ” It completely breaks the agreement proposed with all the sectors of the region”. “If the PP amendment goes ahead in Madrid [en alusión al Congreso], the problem is that they would once again leave us a half-dry riverbed through Talavera”, warned the socialist baron. The leader of the PP once again opted for uncertainty and did not want to clarify this Thursday if he would withdraw it during a visit to the province of Guadalajara. “We know perfectly well that the assigning basin has to have priorities, that there is a lack of water and that what we have to do is agree. Water needs pacts and not wars and I join the interest in making a national pact for water where the vast majority agree, reducing consumption where they receive water from other basins and making very serious environmental policies to protect the territory environmentally. I sign up for the pact, not for the conflict”, he stated, opening himself to a great national agreement without going into details and without giving up an amendment that the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha considers pernicious for the ecological sustainability of the Tagus. So much so that García-Page does not understand that the PP of his community supports it: the Castilian-Manchego president called on the regional PP to “raise its voice” and to press against the text of his party presented in Parliament.

The basin of the longest river in the Iberian Peninsula is at 36.9%, better than the national average, but still eight points below its average in the last ten years (44.9%). The Tagus is going through such a delicate moment that the Government modified last year the rules of the transfer to Alicante, Murcia and Almería “to guarantee the stability of the system”. Just what the PP now intends to change. On July 27, 2021, the Council of Ministers approved a royal decree in which the monthly volume of transferred water was reduced from 38 to 27 cubic hectometers per month when the joint stocks of the Entrepeñas and Buendía head reservoirs are less than the 1,300 cubic hectometres and the contributions of the previous 12 months do not reach 1,400 cubic hectometres. The total annual maximum of the transfer would be 650 cubic hectometers per hydrological year.

The Executive of Pedro Sánchez argues that the current thresholds for the transfer of flows —the transfer would be closed if the amount of water in reservoirs was less than 400 cubic hectometres— attend to “a fundamental principle of balance” between the water available in the reservoirs of head of the Tagus and “the stability of supplies” to the beneficiary basins of the transfer. The objective of the third vice president, Teresa Ribera, is to minimize the risk that the transfer will enter into a situation of water exceptionality and, consequently, the contribution of downstream flows will have to be interrupted, as is happening more and more frequently as the effects of the climate change and less rainfall. The average contributions of the transfer have been falling steadily since the eighties. In 2017 the transfer tap was cut off for 11 months in a row due to a lack of sufficient flow. “If Spain wants a transfer system, it can propose it; and we fix it based on plumbing, but we do it from all the rivers, one with the other, ”García-Page openly defended his position in September at the plenary session of the Valencian Association of Businessmen. “The transfer has been broken, without a drop of water, and it has been drunk and irrigated here based on the desalination plants that were criticized,” he added.

The PP’s attempt to increase the transfer occurs weeks before the Government, through the Ministry of Ecological Transition, approves the new hydrological plan for the Tagus basin before the end of the year, which could involve a cut of up to 40 % of the water transferred annually from the Tajo-Segura. Ribera is committed to “anticipating obvious scenarios” in the face of water deficit, and “not claiming what is not there, but generating alternatives”. While waiting for the “last adjustments” to incorporate “environmental impact statements” into future basin hydrological plans, before going through the National Water Council, the vice president insisted in an interview with Efe on the importance of “being prepared for extreme scenarios”, such as prolonged drought, and in “being able to guarantee the supply of water, but this forces us to think of it as a precious resource regardless of its origin”. Regarding the transfers, Ribera is blunt: “It is important to understand what we have been doing these years, a more efficient operational management to avoid risks of large drops in the available flow and water in the transferring basins and better adjust it to the receiving needs” . The Ministry of Ecological Transition authorized a transfer of 7.5 cubic hectometres in September only for urban supply, which provoked protests in Murcia and Andalusia, who ask for a greater transfer of water for agricultural production.

The shared feeling in the PSOE is that the controversy over the transfer may benefit the PP in the Levante areas that would be most affected, but, on the other hand, it would harm Francisco Núñez, the popular candidate in Castilla-La Mancha, who would have to add an absolute majority with Vox to unseat García-Page.

“Knock down” the change of norms

The Association of Riverside Municipalities of the Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs denounced a year ago how the PP, after its regional congress and with Pablo Casado at the head of the party, presented an amendment to the Budgets “to overthrow” the change in the rules of exploitation of the transfer. “Once again, smiles and good words during the day turn into stabs and betrayals at night. The Game of Thrones del agua returns to portray Pablo Casado and Francisco Núñez, who continues without raising his voice against the tricks of the Murcian Teodoro García Egea at the head of his party. The Popular Parliamentary Group in the Congress of Deputies proposes again, this time through an amendment to the General State Budgets, that the changes introduced by the Royal Decree 638/2021″, they reproached in a statement.