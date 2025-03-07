03/06/2025



Updated 03/07/2025 at 07: 10h.





«Once the island of temptations is finished, the new adventure of The island of corruptions ». What seems like a new television program is the last campaign of the Popular Party against the Government for corruption cases that corner different members of the Executive.

The popular have created an artificial intelligence video that simulates the well -known Mediaset program and in which the contestants are the president of the Government, which appears with some marked abdominals as usual among the participants of ‘The island of temptations’, his wife, his wife, Ábalos, Jessica, Aldama, Koldo, Armengol,García Ortiz, Santos Cerdán and Ángel Víctor Torres.

They all appear smiling and in bath clothes inside a pool to recreate reality. The video ends with: «Corruption, lust, ambition» and a map that sit in the Dominican Republic as the real contestants.

The publication has had thousands of interactions, and among them, some tweeters have wanted to follow the game of ‘La Isla’ to recommend Mazón in Montoya version «Running to see if it reaches the Cecopi».









Subsequently, the Dominican Republic “unfortunate” described the video, since it attacked “incomprehensibly” the country and its symbols when relating them to corruption. After that, the Popular Party eliminated the publication of the video in its profile on the social network X and issued an apology: “At no time has it tried to damage the image of the Dominican Republic country with a long tradition of friendship and closeness with Spain.”