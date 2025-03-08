The fray between the government and the PP on account of the fiscal policy continues. After the unseen confrontation they held in Congress with the popular accusing the government of having executed 97 tax increases since 2018 and to configure a hell … Prosecutor for citizens, and with the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, questioning the veracity of these arguments, the popular have decided to go to action and plan to propose next week a parliamentary motion that raises a Tax discount of more than 15,000 million euros To end that fiscal hell.

The plan that the PP will raise to Congress raises Recover the extraordinary fiscal framework arranged between 2022 and 2024 to reduce the price of basic foods and energy during the inflation spiral. Specifically, they propose to prolong until the end of 2025 the application of a Reduced VAT to basic foods, which in this case would be 2% and not 0% as happened until last year.

However, the popular aspire that this measure will also be extended to products that were not covered by government measure such as meats, fish and preserveswhich could potentially increase fiscal savings for consumers above the 2,000 million euros that it is estimated to cost according to the official data of the Tax Agency.

At the same time they propose to restore the state of things before this year in regard to the tax burden on the receipt of light and gas, which would be reduced to 5%, in this case without an expected expiration date. In this area they also propose the suspension of the 7% tax on the value of the production of the electricity, which had been on track when relying on together to carry out an amendment in that regard, but that the Government has stopped with its decision to renounce the processing of the norm that contained that measure.

Estimates made by the Tax Agency conclude that this fiscal package is saving for citizens and an annual loss of income for public coffers of nothing less than 8,000 million euros.

Tax decrease to work income

The other action flank of the PP fiscal reduction, which raises unprecedented savings for taxpayers, is the Income Tax. The formation chaired by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, proposes a radical reform of the IRPF, which would go to update according to inflation the rates of at least the first three sections of the tax, which They affect income of up to 35,200 euros“As well as the personal minimums and the rest of the deductions of said tax that attend to family and personal circumstances”, which would mean a significant fiscal reduction.

According to the calculations made by the Registry of Fiscal Advisors, this maneuver would reduce by around 200 euros the fiscal bill of a rent of 25,000 euros and in more than 250 euros that of the taxpayers with declared income of 30,000 euros. The PP motion ensures that the Treasury has entered about 11,000 million euros in recent years because it does not deflate the IRPF rate. The measure that he raises would mean the renunciation of a good part of that extra income.

In addition, the PP, as it has already been saying in recent weeks, proposes that the Tax adapts to the new increase in the minimum wage To prevent their perceptors from having to pay, an operation that according to their estimates would involve fiscal savings of about 500 million euros to be distributed among more than two million taxpayers.