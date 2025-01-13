The Popular Party has started the week with the focus on housing. After claiming the measures that Alberto Núñez Feijóo announced this Sunday that will be applied by the eleven communities in which his party governs, both the popular leader and later his national spokesperson have questioned Pedro Sánchez’s policy. “He has not let go of the banner for seven years,” Borja Sémper reproached shortly after the President of the Government launched twelve new proposals on this matter, among them, eliminating personal income tax for those who rent with the reference index and doubling taxes on foreigners who buy houses.

“We are not going to prohibit anyone from coming to Spain to invest,” the spokesperson insisted in reaction to the president’s proposal to limit the purchase of houses by foreigners. In fact, that same morning, in an interview on Onda Cero, Feijóo assured that one of the main causes why housing prices in Madrid have increased is the purchase by Latin Americans of “high incomes.” Even so, the PP has criticized the housing proposals that Sánchez has made after the intervention of the opposition leader.

As Sémper has pointed out, “what Sánchez does is say things that are impossible to materialize because he believes it fits well in his story.”

There will be expansion.