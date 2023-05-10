After the umpteenth call for attention from the European Union Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, who urged this Monday to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) before the Spanish presidency of the EU on July 1, the PP has made a move with the intention of not losing the debate in the middle of the campaign. The popular recover their proposal to reform the method of election of the Council, registered for months in Congress, so that the judges directly elect at least half of the members, and take it to the plenary session next Tuesday. The objective is to force a vote with which to portray the PSOE, since the PP model is aligned with the one proposed by Brussels, in the face of the reluctance of the Socialists. But the PP remains in the air whether or not it would negotiate in parallel the renewal of the CGPJ, which is also claimed by the European Union, and whose mandate has been blocked for more than three years.

The PP will ask to process the bill urgently so that it can be approved before the start of the Spanish presidency of the EU. Next Tuesday, a vote will be taken to take it into consideration in Congress, in the first week of the campaign for the municipal and regional elections on May 28, and while the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, they face in the control session in the Senate.

Despite the movement, the PP does not clarify whether it would negotiate again with the Government for the renewal of the CGPJ in the event that the Socialists support the parliamentary processing of the norm. “There is a proposal [del PP] so that we are homologated with Europe. The one who must respond first is the PSOE to this step taken by the PP”, the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, responded this Tuesday in Congress. “Sánchez is having a bad time with the separation of powers,” criticized the number two of Feijóo. Popular leadership sources avoid specifying whether or not they are willing to reopen talks with the PSOE to end the blockade of the governing body of judges, a negotiation that broke the PP for the reform of the crime of sedition that the Government approved to alleviate the sentences of the Catalan independence leaders.

The objective of the PP with this movement is to “clarify the position”, explain sources from Feijóo’s team, taking into account that Brussels once again urges the two big parties to renew the Judiciary. The popular ones try not to appear as those responsible for the blockade and for this reason they cling to the fact that Brussels also urges to modify the election method so that the judges directly choose the members without political participation. However, Commissioner Reynders calls first for the current CGPJ to be renewed, and then for the system to be reformed. “We recommend proceeding with the renewal of the CGPJ. It is a priority and, immediately after the renewal, to start a process in order to adapt the appointment of its members taking into account European standards ”, the head of Justice of the EU had an impact on Monday.

The organic law proposal to modify the law of the Judiciary registered by the PP in January of this year establishes that the members of the CGPJ of judicial origin (12 of 20) will be chosen “directly by and among all the judges and magistrates belonging to all the judicial categories that are in active service”.