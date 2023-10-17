Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:25



| Updated 09:31h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Popular Party is going to propose the former Minister of Development and Infrastructure José Ramón Díez de Revenga as a senator by autonomous appointment, according to party sources. Díez de Revenga has a political and professional profile that will “be important in the defense of issues of interest to the Region such as infrastructure, housing policies and energy transition.” The proposal was registered this Tuesday in the Regional Assembly and will be taken to the Plenary tomorrow.