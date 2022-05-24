THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:23



The spokeswoman for the Popular Municipal Group, Rebeca Pérez, and councilor Antonio Navarro yesterday presented the project designed by their party “to implement, promote and encourage electric mobility in the municipality” and which they called the Shared Electric Mobility System, which provides for a public rental of bikes, motorcycles and electric scooters.

The model “is public, clean and orderly to avoid the chaos that exists in other cities that have opted to hand over management to private initiative, which has caused disorder and inconvenience to residents,” the councilors explained. They added that “Murcia would be the first Spanish city to have a comprehensive municipal management of this rental service, which would guarantee the success of the proposal, by allowing adaptations and improvements without depending on private firms.” Without neglecting that “access to vehicles would be the cheapest in Spain.”

This proposal makes available to Murcia a fleet of 1,800 ‘green’ vehicles with the following distribution: 800 scooters, 650 bicycles and 350 motorcycles, all electric. “The number of vehicles can be expanded and adapted to the demand of each moment,” they indicated and pointed out that the model is articulated with 276 rental stations, of which 168 will be in the urban area and 108 in the districts.

The municipal executive indicates that it is studying its implementation in parallel with the new mobility ordinance



These stations will be located in official, cultural, educational and commercial centers, bus and tram stops, train and bus stations, tourist enclaves, large avenues, squares and boulevards. «The distribution of vehicles in each neighborhood and district has been specified based on the technical studies carried out and according to the territorial and population characteristics of each environment».

In study



For its part, sources from the City Council indicated that the municipal executive is studying the implementation of a rental system for electric scooters at the same time that it is outlining the municipal mobility ordinance. This, they said, includes the specific regulations for Personal Mobility Vehicles to regulate their use on public roads.