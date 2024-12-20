The PP has presented an urgent motion for the disapproval of the PSOE spokesperson in the Madrid City Council, Reyes Maroto, for “her lack of transparency and clarity regarding her connection with the facts that have been published in the media and for his lack of explanations in relation to the conversations and contacts maintained with the alleged commission agent Víctor de Aldama, involved in what the Supreme Court calls a criminal organization. In addition, they demand that the socialist provide an immediate public explanation about the contacts he had with the members of the plot, “both in her time as Minister of Industry and Tourism, and in her current position as councilor of the Madrid City Council.” «For a year now, we have received information about an alleged corruption plot involving seven ministries and other related senior officials. Victor de Aldama, alleged commissioner of the ‘Koldo case’, has pointed out on several occasions to Doña Reyes Maroto Illera, spokesperson for the Socialist Group in this City Council,” the statement begins. Related News standard No Almeida demands the resignation of Reyes Maroto for “lying” about his messages with the commission agent of the ‘Koldo case’ “Regarding what is known as the ‘hydrocarbon plot’, Aldama declared that he was able to move forward thanks to the concurrence of the Ministry of Industry in the period in which Doña Reyes Maroto was minister, as well as some senior officials who were under her direction, among which is the chief of staff of the then minister. He also explained that these senior officials met with those who are accused in the Supreme Court in the offices of said Ministry,” he continues. In addition, “on December 19, WhatsApp conversations between the accused Víctor de Aldama and the then minister, today councilor of this City Council, Reyes Maroto, in which a relationship of familiarity and closeness is noted that must be explained to the citizens.

